Very Bullish Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for 2025 by a Popular Analyst

Popular analyst and Bitcoin advocate Cryptocoin Bittime is currently on track, and models show that BTC cycles follow each other closely, especially when they alternate.

The model points to a $47K purple dot target in the blue year, questioning whether Bitcoin is already reaching this level. Regardless of price, a second initial top is expected around July 9, 2024.

Similarly, mid-tops (marked with red arrows) can occur during blue or green years and are determined by .618 retracements of the weekly cycle candle bodies.

It seems hard to believe, but I think it’s a distinct possibility #bitcoin Going up to $47k in the near future. In all cycles, once the green .37 – .65 zone breaks above MVRV, Bitcoin heads straight to the mid-top of the cycle. The mid-top is the .786 Round Retracement,… pic.twitter.com/ZxXgTahBQ5 – CryptoCon (@CryptoCon_) 21 October 2023

According to CryptoCon analysis, Bitcoin may reach $47 – $48k soon, and a longer consolidation period is expected to begin in Q2 2024, possibly in February.

“47-48k is within reach. The cycle continues. A longer side period is scheduled to begin in early 2024, possibly in February. Cycle top is still scheduled for December 2025, with most data points I found aligned on 130k.

However, followers were surprised as the trader said the cycle top is set for December 2025, potentially sending BTC to $130k.

In October, CryptoCon predicted that Bitcoin could reach $47k by December 2023 or January 2024, using Fibonacci MVRV chart analysis.

Meanwhile, there are several factors that could affect the price of Bitcoin in December. If you want to learn more about them, watch our most recent video here:

