Vertiv stock could outperform Nvidia shares in 2024, up 269% in 2023

Brazil – 2022/12/13: In this photo illustration, the Vertiv logo is displayed on a smartphone mobile… [+] Screen. (Photo illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Which stocks benefit the most from the 2023 boom in generative AI? If you think the winner is Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia — the chip designer that has 85% of the market for the GPUs that power ChatGPT and other big language models — you’d be wrong.

The correct answer is Vertiv – a provider of power-management and cooling equipment for data centers – based in Westerville, Ohio.

While Nvidia stock — up 246% in 2023 — came in second in my Generative AI Stock Index, Vertiv shares are up 269% this year — leading the pack in my GAISI.

Is it too late for you to buy Vertiv stock? I don’t know for sure – but it’s clearly a leader in a rapidly growing industry driven by demand for LLMs powering generative AI.

Generative AI Stock Index

Before knowing all this, let’s take a look at GAISI. it turns off brain rush – A book I’m writing about Generative AI – part of which explains how to invest and compete in the Generative AI business ecosystem powering those buzzy chatbots.

The GAISI – which is projected to rise 82% in 2023 compared to 43% for the Nasdaq Composite – takes into account a subset of publicly traded stocks in five industries that support generative AI.

Below I define the industry components of GAISI and provide the stock market performance of the average company I track in each:

Generative AI Consulting: +30%

Generative AI Software: +91%

Generative AI Cloud Services: +70%

Generative AI Hardware: +135%

For now, I’ll set aside a discussion of which companies are included in each sub-industry and why generative AI hardware stocks performed better than the other four.

I would say the hardware category includes Nvidia and Vertiv – both of which were the only companies whose shares rose more than 200% in 2023.

What makes Vertiv tick and why it wins

Vertiv has undergone several corporate changes before emerging as a major beneficiary of the generative AI boom.

Vertiv was previously Emerson Electric EMR’s network-power business, which was created with the help of its $1.5 billion acquisition of Chloride Group in 2010. Emerson later took a $508 million writedown on that deal – causing its former CEO Dave Farr to express regret for getting into the industry. bloomberg,

Emerson acquired the business in 2016 and sold it to Platinum Equity for $4 billion. In 2020, the business – called Vertiv – went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company led by Goldman Sachs. Vertiv’s CEO Dave Cote previously served as CEO of Honeywell, bloomberg Noted, and as an executive at GE.

In 2023, Vertiv was a major beneficiary of the need for data centers to cool GPU-equipped computing systems used to train and operate LLMs. As Bank of America BAC analyst Andrew Obin wrote in a June 2023 report, a 10% increase in electricity use “would require more than a 10% increase in power-equipment capacity because of the cost of protecting against power failures.” “It would require unnecessary infrastructure to help.” , bloomberg informed of.

Higher power means more heat generated – creating demand for equipment to cool servers down to ambient temperatures. Vertiv’s liquid cooling system solved the problem of overheating data centers very effectively. In June 2023, Vertiv was struggling to meet demand for its products for data centers processing generative AI workloads.

About a third of Vantiv’s revenue came from hyperscale data-center customers — significantly higher than the single-digit percentages at larger rivals like Eaton and Schneider, Obin said.

Vertiv’s Generative AI Products

Vertiv provided immersive cooling systems and other products for data centers hosting generative AI applications. As I wrote in November, the level of densely packed servers performing computations all day long increased the amount of heat that data centers needed to dissipate to keep equipment from overheating.

KPMG managing director Brian Lewis said liquid cooling – which circulates water or other coolant through heat exchangers to absorb heat generated by computer components – is more efficient than fans or air conditioning.

Despite the benefits, data center operators must ensure that their buildings can handle the added load of liquid cooling. “Liquid cooling adds weight because it’s sitting on the floor and embedded in the circuit board,” Abhijeet Sunil, senior analyst at Forrester Research, told me in November. “It’s heavier than air-cooled with big fans running in the data center.”

To meet the demands of generative AI in data centers, Vertiv offers products including the following:

Immersive cooling. In December 2023, Vertiv announced that it would provide liquid cooling to Intel’s INTC Gowdy AI accelerator. network world, Vertiv’s liquid cooling product was able to handle four times more power and much higher temperatures than air-cooled solutions. Vertiv’s pumped two-stage liquid cooling product uses a low-powered pump to move non-toxic refrigerant through cold plates attached directly to the chip. Vertiv’s P2P system transferred heat from chips to liquids by changing phases from liquid to gas. The system captures and cools the gas – turning it back into a liquid – thus reducing or eliminating the data center’s need for a chiller. Intel principal engineer Devdutt Kulkarni said Vertiv’s P2P system will help Intel Goudy AI Accelerator customers “meet critical sustainability goals.” network world informed of

In December 2023, Vertiv announced that it would provide liquid cooling to Intel’s INTC Gowdy AI accelerator. network world, Vertiv’s liquid cooling product was able to handle four times more power and much higher temperatures than air-cooled solutions. Vertiv’s pumped two-stage liquid cooling product uses a low-powered pump to move non-toxic refrigerant through cold plates attached directly to the chip. Vertiv’s P2P system transferred heat from chips to liquids by changing phases from liquid to gas. The system captures and cools the gas – turning it back into a liquid – thus reducing or eliminating the data center’s need for a chiller. Intel principal engineer Devdutt Kulkarni said Vertiv’s P2P system will help Intel Goudy AI Accelerator customers “meet critical sustainability goals.” network world informed of Microgrids. As generative AI requires more power, data center operators need to anticipate the capacity and availability limitations of traditional electric utilities. To address this, Vertiv collaborated with American Electric AEP Power to implement a microgrid application. Microgrids meet the power needs of generative AI processing while reducing data centers’ reliance on the electrical grid for power capacity and availability. data center news, He also repeatedly presented the option of diesel generator backup. Vertiv’s microgrid reduces data centers’ risk of electric utility outages by supplementing the power utility with solar arrays and hydrogen fuel cells, Data Center News reported,

Vertiv’s financial performance and prospects

In 2023, Vertiv’s performance and prospects appear strong. However, the trajectory of its stock price depended on whether the company continued to exceed investors’ expectations. However, Vertiv had two things in its favor:

The liquid cooling industry was growing rapidly – ​​partly driven by demand for generative AI. Liquid cooling represents a rapidly growing market opportunity. According to Polaris Market Research, the global data center liquid cooling market was valued at $1.81 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a 24% average annual rate through 2026, as I noted in November.

Liquid cooling represents a rapidly growing market opportunity. According to Polaris Market Research, the global data center liquid cooling market was valued at $1.81 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a 24% average annual rate through 2026, as I noted in November. Vertiv dominated its industry. In its third quarter of 2023, Vertiv posted better-than-expected results and provided investors with an ambitious forecast for the year. Specifically, revenue grew nearly 18% to $1.74 billion and analysts expect nearly 20% growth for the company to $6.82 billion in fiscal 2023. Additionally, Vertiv’s earnings per share grew 126% in Q3 2023 and analysts expect the company’s EPS to grow 203% in fiscal 2023, as I noted last month.

In 2023, Wall Street analysts were bullish on Vertiv stock. “Vertiv clearly caught the AI ​​wave,” Deutsche Bank wrote in a Sept. 14 research note. The firm — which raised its price target to $48 per share — saw upside potential of more than 50% “if data center investment continues to grow at a double-digit clip,” I wrote in November.

Meanwhile, Evercore EVR ISI sees Vertiv as an industry leader. In an Oct. 1 investor note, the firm wrote that the company “has the top market share for thermal management solutions and is a powerhouse in the sector.” Evercore added the company’s association with Liebert – the inventor of precision cooling – giving Vertiv an advantage over rivals like Eaton and APC.

Additionally, Evercore — which has set a $50 price target on the company’s shares — noted Vertiv offers contracts on energy savings “to earn higher payouts if a higher percentage of operating expenses are saved,” I wrote last month. Had noted.

Vertiv was optimistic about his future. While the company expected strong demand for generative AI-related products as well as products that help data centers handle more traditional processing. If we talk about technologies that apply to high-density GPUs or computation, for example, liquid cooling, GPUs or some rack-level power delivery solutions. I would still say our order book is in the hundreds of millions of dollars,” Vertiv CEO Giordano Albertazzi told investors in October.

He added, “Many elements of our portfolio, chillers, direct expansion cooling, heat rejection systems, switchgear, busbars, UPS, you name them, are used – whether for GPU or CPU compute, high density or general density. Most of our products will support many types of computations, including AI. That’s the beauty of having a broad portfolio of all the critical infrastructure technologies across the entire spectrum of powertrain, thermal chain and IT-wide space infrastructure, something that really very few companies have.

Although Nvidia is growing much faster than Vanti — its revenue soared 205% in the third quarter — the chip giant faces headwinds due to U.S. limits on the power of chips it makes in China. Can send. This could make it difficult for Nvidia to maintain that pace.

Vantiv expects 20% revenue growth and could grow even faster than that.

Source: www.bing.com