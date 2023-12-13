Vertex shares surge after posting positive midstage trial results for nonopioid painkiller

Analysts have said the painkiller, called VX-548, could become a blockbuster drug if it wins approval from regulators, meaning its annual sales could exceed $1 billion.

Vertex said in a release that it is “working with urgency” to advance the drug into late-stage testing, which would bring it one step closer to receiving approval from regulators.

Vertex is also testing the drug in late-stage observational studies for acute pain, with data due in the first quarter of next year. Acute pain is caused by injury, surgery, illness, trauma, or painful medical procedures.

VX-548 has the potential to be a billion-dollar product for both acute pain and chronic nerve pain in diabetic patients. Vertex officials said in a call on Wednesday.

Vertex’s stock jumped 10% after the release of midstage trial data. The company’s shares have risen about 40% this year and gained momentum last week after U.S. regulators approved the first gene-editing therapy for sickle cell disease from Vertex and its partner CRISPR Therapeutics.

The phase-two trial tested the drug for 12 weeks on about 160 patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathy, a long-term complication from diabetes that causes damage to peripheral nerves, such as the nerves of the hands and feet, due to high blood sugar levels. Delivers.

This condition can cause mild to debilitating pain, numbness, and, in more severe cases, problems with digestion, bladder, and heart rate control. An estimated 50% of the approximately 40 million American diabetics have some peripheral neuropathy.

The test specifically measured pain intensity using an 11-point scale, with 10 being “the worst pain imaginable.” The high, middle and low doses of the drug reduced the average pain intensity by 2.26, 2.11 and 2.18 points, respectively.

The company said the drug was generally well tolerated, and most adverse events were mild or moderate.

The trial also followed a separate group of patients treated with pregabalin, a nonopioid therapy that was approved nearly two decades ago to prevent nerve pain and treat seizures. Pregabalin reduced average pain intensity by 2.09 points over 12 weeks.

JPMorgan analyst Jessica Fay said investors likely want to see Vertex’s painkiller show “at least partial” efficacy with pregabalin, noting that Wednesday’s results “clearly support that.”

Fay also highlighted that patients in the trial found VX-548 easier to tolerate than pregabalin. They said the rate of adverse events related to treatment with Vertex’s painkiller was lower than with pregabalin.

In a note Wednesday, Jefferies analyst Michael Yee wrote that the data overall “looks on par with or better than investors’ expectations.”

Don’t miss these stories from CNBC Pro:

Source: www.cnbc.com