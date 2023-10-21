Verstappen wins sprint pole in Austin

Max Verstappen secured his third sprint race pole of the season for Red Bull in Austin on Saturday (Chris Grethen)

Newly crowned three-time world champion Max Verstappen secured his third sprint race pole of the season for Red Bull on Saturday when he pipped Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by just 0.055 seconds in Austin.

The 26-year-old Dutchman bounced back and made amends for his mistakes on Friday – when he had a lap deleted as he qualified a disappointing sixth for Sunday’s Grand Prix – on a three-part sprint ‘shootout’ session. By dominating.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton confirmed Mercedes’ improvement following a major car upgrade by finishing third behind sprint race winner McLaren Lando Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri in Qatar.

“The whole day so far has been very competitive for all of us,” Verstappen said.

“My last ride wasn’t good, but the car is working well. I’m looking forward to an exciting afternoon with many cars close to each other. Tire management could be key here.”

Carlos Sainz was sixth in the second Ferrari, ahead of Sergio Pérez in the second Red Bull, George Russell in the second Mercedes, Alex Albon of Williams and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly.

“I think it’s a lot closer than yesterday,” Hamilton said. “So it’s an improvement and it was a tough season on the mediums, but to be so close in Austin is very positive for the team. We’re making progress.”

On a moderately cool day, at 32 °C, the ‘shootout’ began with Hamilton setting the early pace ahead of Norris, before Sainz’s Ferrari of Leclerc took the initiative in SQ1.

After his bitter disappointment in qualifying only sixth on Friday for the Grand Prix race, Verstappen showed his intent by coming out on top with his first lap, finishing three-tenths clear of Sunday’s pole man Leclerc.

Ricciardo made a last-gasp escape from elimination, pushing Haas pair Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen into the bottom five and sharing early elimination with Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Tauri’s Yuki Tsunoda and Williams’ struggling American Logan Sargent. Went in.

In SQ2, Verstappen set an early marker of 1:35.181 ahead of Leclerc and Sainz, but the Dutchman survived another ‘moment’ when he hit the curb too high at turn nine and spun where he was before rejoining. Ran across the grass.

It ended with Williams reaching SQ3 with a late effort from Alex Albon, but at the expense of two-time champion Fernando Alonso and his Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll, Ricciardo in his Alpha Tauri, Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and Zhou. In the second Alfa Romeo at the expense of Guanyu.

As soon as this came to light, race managers announced investigations into half of the drivers for failing to maintain sufficient speed on slow laps, thus allegedly interfering with others on hot laps.

