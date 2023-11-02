Vernis on Canvas: First look at immersive NFTs

Dear Crypto Family, today we are spotlighting an event hosted by an amazing couple coming into the Dubai NFT scene.

Team VESA and Vernissage have become fast friends, as both entities share a similar vision for fine art NFTs and the maturity of the market. VESA co-founder Lotta has also helped Vernissage archive their messages, some of which are displayed here. It has been a great pleasure to watch Vernissage evolve and this article symbolizes our appreciation in anticipation of their first performance.

The Vernissage was born out of the electric rift between artistic lineage values, molten paint dripping onto canvas over the centuries and the thoughtful engine room of new technologies. Lifelong entrepreneurs Richard and Tatiana wanted to see art nurtured and valued in the Internet age, not crushed by the metallic onslaught of ironic pop culture references and diminishing prestige. We sacrifice value at our own peril, a frantic risk like pouring gasoline on a delicate artwork.

NFTs are the anvil, vernissages are the hammer. The underlying technology, the facilitators, the potential, like that night when two artists knocked on Richard and Tatiana’s door and gave them a box full of rolled-up canvases.

Richard and Tatiana Zalan

Even though the platform is preparing for its first exhibition, Richard and Tatiana Zalan of the Vernissage team are no strangers to new technologies. His interest peaked in 2016, when he hosted a meetup for people interested in blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Art, as his passion, he approached it through a fine art type of high effort, digital art rather than art focused on utilities and marketing.

He saw blockchain technology as a means of protecting artists’ copyrights and transitioning into the third era of the Internet.

True fans of real art, the Vernissage origin story began to form when one night, traveling artists knocked on Richard and Tatiana’s door with boxes full of rolled-up canvases. It amazed him how these artists were willing to go to such great distances to connect with their potential buyers, and it sparked the use of technology to continue our fine art legacy at Web3.

There it was, value-packed, curated fine art in a fast-paced, fast medium brought to market by people armed with experience who were no longer twenty years old. Unusual and strange? Yes. In dire need? Apart from that, yes.

The vernissage was beginning to take shape.

V is for vernissage

Vernissage means the viewing of an artwork, especially for the first time, before its public display. The name fits perfectly with the platform’s mission to support emerging artists in particular. It’s a reminder of something exciting, quite intimate, but distinctive and full of tradition and value.

The Vernissage is striving for something extraordinary. The platform has marketplace and social network functions. The emphasis is on the social aspects of the community, and thus Vernissage allows community members to interact and vote with each other.

Richard and Tatiana want to see their artists succeed financially, so nurturing collector relationships within the community at Vernissage is of utmost importance. Their social consciousness is deep, as the Vernissage will allocate resources to the education and personal development of young artists in the future.

He believes this focus is also reflected in the broader context of our society, given the socially significant times we live in. Art can once again play an important role, especially if new technologies are used boldly and innovatively. This is why Dubai has served vernisses well as the local government has passed relevant laws to make the city a leader in this field.

Learn about the Vernisage platform here:

immersion explosion on 8 November

That time will come soon. Vernissage is preparing for its first traveling exhibition with a new group of artists, which they successfully organized and held an open call in September. The Vernissage has secured an impressive venue for the event; Kanvas Gallery in an artistically relevant neighborhood near Alserkal Avenue.

The Canvas Gallery lends itself to some fantastic immersion, opening up the entire scene for artists to use and pushing the limits of sensory overload. The canvas seeks to explore how human relationships, nature and art are mediated exclusively through technology.

Appropriately, the theme of the night is Technology and Humanity Canvas.

The experience runs through opening night, November 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. by invitation only,

November 9 – November 12, 10 am to 6 pm open to the public,

canvas dubai

Unit 1, Al Khayat Art Avenue,

19 Street, Al Quoz 1, Dubai

Don’t miss this night of artists, collectors and community.

The Vernissage had carefully drawn a line in the sand, expertly prescribed burning around its kind, a space for artists to rekindle time and time again.

Successful, financially capable, worthy opponent.

The team wishes VESA Vernis a successful exhibition and looks forward to being held again in Dubai!

