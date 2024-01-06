If you’re a current or former Verizon customer who purchased a traditional, postpaid wireless plan in the last seven years, you may be owed money as part of a $100 million class action settlement. Verizon is paying to address claims that its service plans were misleading because advertised prices did not include administrative fees.

In the class-action lawsuit, plaintiffs allege (PDF) that Verizon implemented, charged and increased administrative fees for postpaid wireless or data services in a deceptive and unfair manner.

In a statement to CNET, a Verizon spokesperson said the company “clearly identifies and describes its wireless consumer admin charge multiple times during sales transactions, as well as in its marketing, contracting and billing. This charge Helps our company recover some regulatory compliance and network-related costs.”

Here’s what you need to know about the Verizon Wireless settlement, including who is eligible for a payment of up to $100 and how to submit a claim. For more on charges and fees, here’s how the Biden administration is addressing junk fees.

Who is eligible for money from the Verizon class-action settlement?

If you are a current or former US customer who purchased postpaid wireless or data services from Verizon and paid an administrative fee or administrative and telco recovery fee between January 1, 2016 and November 8, 2023, you may be eligible .

Postpaid wireless plans mean that customers pay for the service after using it at the end of their billing cycle. The settlement does not include customers who purchased prepaid plans from Verizon.

In an October fact sheet, Verizon reported it served about 93 million retail postpaid customers by September 30, 2023.

If you received a notification about the settlement by email or mail, you are eligible to file a claim as per the official Verizon Administrative Fee Settlement website.

How much money can I get from Verizon settlement?

If the settlement is approved and final, Verizon will pay $100 million into the settlement fund. Customers who filed valid claims by the deadline may receive up to $100 as part of the settlement, depending on how long they have been Verizon customers and how many valid claims have been filed.

How do I claim money as part of the Verizon settlement?

There is a claim form on the settlement’s administrative site that eligible class members can fill out and submit online.

You can also download (PDF), fill out a paper form and mail it to:

Verizon Administrative Charge Settlement

C/o Settlement Administrator

1650 Arch St., Suite 2210

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Last date for submission of claim is 15 April 2024,

When will I get my settlement money from Verizon?

The Settlement FAQ states that payment will be released by check or electronic payment once the settlement is approved and finalized. A hearing is scheduled for March 22, 2024.

Source: www.cnet.com