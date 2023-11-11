Our experts answer readers’ banking questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess banking products). In some cases, we receive commission from our partners; However, our opinion is our own. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page.

Verizon and AT&T are offering discounts for paying bills with your bank account instead of a credit card.

They want to avoid credit card processing fees, which have been increasing recently.

But the value of your credit card rewards and cell phone protection may outweigh the monthly savings.

If you have an account with Verizon or AT&T, you may have received a notice about an update to their autopay discount policies. Now, you must pay with your bank account/debit card instead of your credit card (unless it’s a Verizon card, with Verizon) to maintain the full monthly autopay discount of up to $10.

Why? Credit card transactions cost businesses more than debit card payments. Credit card issuers use those extra fees to finance credit card benefits like rewards and discounts.

Considering the discounts offered and the ease of using debit cards, should you go ahead and link your debit card/bank account to optimize your savings?

Here are some things to consider before taking this step:

1. Do you trust your cell carrier?

The main difference between linking a debit card and a credit card is account security. Once you link your bank account to your carrier, or any business for that matter, it has direct access to your account and your cash. This opens the door to the possibility of data breaches, overpayments, and other mistakes that can lose you money and put your identity at risk.

If there is a problem with your credit card, you can report the problem to your issuer, and they will usually credit the amount back to your account while they investigate the matter. However, if there is an issue with your bank account, you will have to wait until the bank completes its investigation to get your money back. So do you trust your carrier to fix it every month?

2. Are there any credit card benefits you might miss?

Some credit cards offer cell phone protection as a benefit. I’ve used that protection myself once when my phone was dropped and the screen cracked. My credit card protection program paid for me to get another card, but I was only eligible because I was paying my cell phone bill with that card every month.

rewards debit card

Don’t miss out on rewards. The best rewards checking accounts allow you to earn rewards on everyday purchases. Some of the best include the Discover Cashback Debit Card and the Upgrade Rewards Checking Account.

3. Do you have a rewards or cash-back credit card?

Do you have a rewards credit card, such as one that earns cashback, miles, rewards, points or other bonuses? If so, your rewards and benefits may outweigh the monthly savings of linking your bank account. To determine what your rewards are worth, check out our points and miles valuation and do the math to see if it makes sense for you.

