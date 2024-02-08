Leading microfinance bank gains proactive mobile app security and valuable app insights to further strengthen cyber security

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in empowering the modern connected world with people-centric security, today announced that HBL Microfinance Bank Limited (HBL MFB) is the latest financial institution to deploy Verimatrix Extended in the South Asia region. Is one of. Threat Defense (XTD) App Protection service to protect the Bank’s mobile wallet app FirstPay.

Earlier this month, HBL MfB added Verimatrix XTD security to its FirstPay mobile app, which has seen over 1 million downloads so far between the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Verimatrix XTD greatly reduces the likelihood of cybercriminals using apps to infiltrate connected enterprises, deploying the latest obfuscation, anti-tamper, and anti-reverse engineering technologies to stop threats before they happen. They could compromise both mobile apps – and enterprise ones.

Tom Powledge said, “We are pleased to announce that HBL Microfinance Bank’s FirstPay mobile app will now serve its customer base with the assurance that Verimatrix’s XTD App Shielding service will protect against those who exploit app-related vulnerabilities. “Proactively providing the necessary protection against attackers.” Head of Cyber ​​Security Business for Verimatrix. “Through this strategic effort to maximize security during the ongoing development process, XTD significantly reduces the chances of attack while providing the visibility and insight needed to identify and address potential threats. This is especially important for apps that provide basic services such as basic banking that many people need.”

Mustafa Jamshed Gilani, Chief Digital and Financial Inclusion Officer, HBL MFB, said, “This partnership is an important milestone in our journey towards providing digital financial inclusion and secure mobile banking services. At HBL Microfinance Bank, our customers are our priority. Are.” Why it is our responsibility to provide convenience and financial security through FirstPay. As a mobile wallet backed by a leading microfinance bank, Firstpay is on a mission to provide accessible digital lending solutions to the unbanked.”

Waqas Haider, Chief Information Security Officer, HBL MFB, said, “In line with our leadership vision of digital financial inclusion and digital banking for the unbanked, we are determined to provide secure and stable mobile banking services to our valued customers. Therefore, in doing so, we keep regulatory requirements first and foremost in our approach to secure design. We are proud to have such a focused team with a single vision to provide stable and secure mobile banking service to our valued customers. Is.”

About HBL Microfinance Bank

HBL Microfinance Bank, was established in 2002 as a nationwide microfinance bank. HBL MFB was created through a structured transformation of the credit and savings section of the Aga Khan Rural Support Program (AKRSP), an integrated development program launched in 1982 to pioneer the microfinance sector. Through targeted financial and multi-sector products and services based on the growing needs of the underprivileged, HBL MFB enables its clients to strengthen their entrepreneurial base and build financial, physical and human capital to secure their future. makes.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security built for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centric, and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers rely on to deliver engaging content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

