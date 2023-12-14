Verichain and Polygon Labs form security collaboration for future Polygon zkEVM upgrades

[PRESS RELEASE – Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam, December 14th, 2023]

As a leader in blockchain security solutions and renowned for its cutting-edge security research, Verichains proudly announces a strategic security collaboration with Polygon Labs, the world’s leading cloud provider of layer 2 scaling solutions powered by zero-knowledge (ZK) technology. There is a development company behind. The purpose of this collaboration is to strengthen the security aspects of the upcoming Polygon zkEVM mainnet beta upgrade and exemplify our mutual commitment to advancing security standards within the blockchain ecosystem.

VeriChains’ commitment to the security of ZK scaling technology is driven by a desire to contribute to open-source software. By focusing on the security enhancements of the Polygon zkEVM upgrade, Verichains aims to advance not only the Polygon ecosystem but also the broader ZK developer community.

As part of this collaboration, VeriChains will conduct a comprehensive security audit of zkProver updates, bug fixes, and other components of the Polygon zkEVM mainnet beta. The goal is to maintain a strong and resilient security infrastructure for developers and users.

Verichains and Polygon Labs believe that the benefits of security research are additional. The insights gained from this collaboration aim to raise the overall security standards for ZK scaling technology, contributing to a more secure and trustworthy environment for the broader blockchain community.

By actively engaging in the security dialogue within the blockchain community, Verichains aims to play a key role in shaping a more secure and resilient future for decentralized technologies.

About Verichains

Verichains is a leading provider of blockchain security solutions, specializing in cryptanalysis, security audits and application security solutions. Renowned for investigating and mitigating some of the biggest Web3 hacks, such as Ronin and BNB Chain Bridge, we blend groundbreaking research with practical security solutions to provide comprehensive protection for the blockchain industry.

Verichain’s world-class security and cryptography research team has uncovered critical vulnerabilities impacting billions of dollars across the industry, exposing flaws at the core of Multi-Party Computation (MPC) and Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKP) implementations by major vendors. Successfully identified. As a trusted security partner for leading Web3 companies and crypto exchanges like Binance, Bullish, Polygon Labs, Aptos Foundation, and DWF Labs, Verichains builds on traditional cybersecurity to provide cutting-edge solutions for a safer, more secure Web3 ecosystem. Takes advantage of its deep roots.

Check out VeriChains here.

About Polygon Labs and Polygon zkEVM

Polygon Labs develops Ethereum scaling solutions for the Polygon protocol. Polygon Labs joins other ecosystem developers to help provide scalable, affordable, secure, and sustainable blockchain infrastructure for Web3. Polygon Labs has initially developed a growing suite of protocols for developers to gain easy access to key scaling solutions, including Layer 2s (zero-knowledge rollups), sidechains, app-specific chains, and data availability protocols.

Polygon zkEVM is a ZK rollup that acts as a Layer 2 network of EVMs. The Polygon zkEVM mainnet beta is compatible with EVMs, supporting most Ethereum EIPs, pre-compiled, and opcodes, allowing developers to natively deploy smart contracts, tools, and wallets that already exist on Ethereum. Work, but in a much lower cost environment.

