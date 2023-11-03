Verdict reached in Sam Bankman-Fried fraud case. cnn business

New York CNN –

Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty on Thursday for his role in the collapse of crypto exchange FTX.

After 15 days of testimony and about four and a half hours of deliberations, jurors returned a verdict finding him guilty of seven counts of fraud and conspiracy.

Bankman-Fried looked stunned as the verdict was read. After being released by the jury, he stood with his head bowed and trembling when his lawyer whispered something in his ear. His parents were standing a few feet behind him, watching. As Bankman-Fried was led out of the room, he turned back and smiled at his parents. Her father, Joe Bankman, put his arm around his wife’s shoulders. As soon as her son left the room, Barbara Fried burst into tears.

In remarks outside the Manhattan courthouse on Thursday, U.S. Attorney Damien Williams praised the jury’s verdict, saying the government has “no patience” for fraud and corruption.

“These players like Sam Bankman-Fried may be new, but this kind of fraud, this kind of corruption, is as old as time,” he said.

But Bankman-Freed’s attorney said he was “disappointed.”

“We respect the jury’s decision. But we are deeply disappointed by the outcome,” lead defense attorney Mark Cohen said in a statement. “Mr. Bankman Fried maintains his innocence and will continue to vigorously fight the charges against him.

The date of sentencing hearing will be March 28, 2024. He faces up to 110 years in prison.

Bankman-Fried was found guilty of stealing billions of dollars from the accounts of customers of his once high-flying crypto exchange FTX. He was also found guilty of defrauding lenders to FTX’s affiliate, hedge fund Alameda Research, which held FTX client funds in a bank account.

During her trial, Bankman-Fried said she learned in 2020 that FTX client funds were in Alameda’s possession, but she did not take action to protect them.

When they later learned in late 2022 that Alameda owed FTX $8 billion, no one was fired.

Bankman-Fried was found guilty of defrauding investors in FTX and money-laundering, among other charges.

The decision builds on a year-long story that took the 31-year-old Bankman-Fried from a billionaire living in a luxury apartment in the Bahamas to the defendant in one of the largest white-collar crime cases since Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme. Was gone. 2009.

FTX was once one of the most trusted names in crypto. The trial has been closely watched by regulators, investors and the crypto community for signs of possible major action on the largely unregulated crypto market.

The decision comes a year after FTX entered a death spiral, causing panic across the trillion-dollar crypto industry and leaving an estimated 1 million customers facing the potential loss. Before its collapse, the exchange had attracted millions of users and a legion of A-list supporters like Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

Founded by Bankman-Fried in 2019, FTX bills itself as a safe and easy way to start trading cryptocurrencies – digital assets whose value is largely based on collective hope for their future application, which remains unclear.

At the beginning of 2020, with interest rates at zero and millions of amateur investors stuck at home, FTX’s popularity as a crypto portal skyrocketed. By 2022, FTX was airing Super Bowl commercials and displaying its name on the Miami Heat’s field.

But FTX went bankrupt on November 11, 2022, after the bank took effective action – sparking panic among customers over a leaked document that suggested irregular financial transactions between FTX and another firm owned by Bankman-Fried .

But, unlike bank customers, FTX depositors had no federal insurance fund to compensate them if they ran out of cash. And despite FTX’s public assurances that it did not invest or transfer clients’ deposits in any way, Bankman-Fried’s second firm continued to repay its own lenders, fund executives’ luxury lifestyles, and profit from crypto markets. Secretly withdrawing deposits to gamble and invest millions of dollars. In American political campaigns.

That second firm was Alameda Research, a hedge-fund-like crypto trading house that Bankman-Fried launched in 2017.

As FTX was formed in 2019, Bankman-Fried ordered co-founder Gary Wang and Chief Technology Officer Nishad Singh to make changes to the platform’s code to make Alameda, as a client on the exchange, more accessible to other clients. To get “special privileges”. According to Wang’s testimony there was a shortage.

Both Wang and Singh have pleaded guilty to financial crimes as part of a deal with the government.

Wang testified that those privileges included a virtually unlimited credit line for Alameda that its executives could use at any time. Alameda’s main trading account was also given an “Allow Negative” flag, meaning it can have a negative balance without any repercussions — a privilege that was not given to any other FTX client, Wang testified.

During the four weeks of his trial, Bankman-Fried watched a parade of people he once considered his closest confidants testify against him. They included friends from Math Camp and MIT who became his co-founders; And, critically, his former girlfriend and trusted business advisor, 28-year-old Caroline Ellison.

The most serious evidence against Bankman-Fried came from Ellison, who testified for the prosecution for three days.

As Alameda’s CEO and Bankman-Fried’s romantic partner of two years, Ellison was uniquely positioned to comment on what was happening within the close inner circle of Alameda and FTX executives, among whom Many lived together in a $30 million luxury apartment. the Bahamas.

Ellison’s at times emotional testimony offered a description of events in which nearly every decision at both Alameda and FTX came down to Bankman-Fried, who founded and is the majority owner of both companies. When Ellison was asked who directed him to commit various actions, criminal or otherwise, he repeated a common refrain, a variation of the words “Sam did it.”

Facing a barrage of high-profile witnesses against herself, Bankman-Fried’s defense was challenged from the start.

During the trial, his defense lawyers appeared to fail to cross-examine those witnesses.

Lawyers generally advise their clients not to testify in criminal cases, as this could expose them to potentially damaging cross-examination from prosecutors. But many legal experts said the Bankman-Fried case was an exception. He was left with no allies to counter his trading partners who had become angry with him. Taking the stand was a Hail Mary – the kind of high-risk risk that Bankman-Fried built her career on.

“Bankman-Fried has a tremendous appetite and tolerance for risk,” said Howard Fisher, a former SEC lawyer and partner at the law firm Moses Singer.

“Testifying is hard work. “It’s not just getting the details of the story right, but learning how to present yourself during interrogation and how to deal with the stress of cross-examination,” Fischer said. “Optimally, one will want to engage in months of practice before a mock jury before taking the stand.”

But Bankman-Fried’s trial preparations were significantly complicated after Judge Lewis Kaplan revoked her bail in August after prosecutors said the defendant leaked documents about Ellison to . After other instances of alleged witness tampering, this was a final blow to Kaplan, sending Bankman-Fried to a federal prison in Brooklyn, New York, where she had more limited access to lawyers.

Judge Lewis Kaplan has set a sentencing hearing for Sam Bankman-Fried for March 28. He is expected to remain in federal prison in Brooklyn while awaiting sentencing.

His legal troubles are not over yet.

A second trial on five additional charges stemming from these proceedings is scheduled for March, although Judge Kaplan asked prosecutors to decide whether it will proceed by February 1.

The jury deliberated for less than five hours before returning its verdict.

Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents sat in the second row of the galley and hugged each other tightly as each count was read.

As each “guilty” was read aloud, Joseph Bankman buried his head deeper into his lap.

Barbara Fried had her arm around him and continued to squeeze his shoulder, as he had done to her.

Her jaw was trembling as she heard the verdict and she pressed the palms of her hands to her cheeks, staring straight at her son, her eyes cast downwards and her brows furrowed.

As people began to leave the courtroom, Bankman-Fried’s parents approached her. Lead defense attorney Mark Cohen signaled them to wait while he spoke to Bankman-Fried.

Bankman-Fried did not turn to look at her parents until she was close to the exit and gave them a sincere smile as Barbara Fried placed her hand in her chest over her heart, and then Put his face on Joseph Bankman’s shoulder.

Source: amp.cnn.com