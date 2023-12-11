VEON's Mobilink Bank attends COP28, emphasizes role of gender inclusivity in climate finance

Dubai, 11 December 2023: VEON Limited (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator providing converged connectivity and online services, has announced that Mobilink Bank, its financial services operating company in Pakistan, has participated in the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference Participated in (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Haris Mahmood Chaudhry, Chief Operating Officer of Mobilink Bank, spoke at a panel on gender equality and gender-responsive finance to combat climate change in Pakistan.

Mobilink Bank, Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance bank with over 45 million registered users, is one of the first adopters of climate finance in Pakistan. Mobilink Bank has invested more than PKR1.6 billion ($5.6 million) in green financing, primarily focused on loans for solar applications in agriculture to promote renewable energy. Mobilink Bank is one of the strongest supporters of gender diversity and inclusion in Pakistan, having allocated over PKR 12 billion ($42.2 million) of subsidized financing to over 66 thousand women entrepreneurs. It continues to provide digital, financial and agritech solutions to farmers, enhancing sustainable farming practices with a gender-inclusive focus.

Speaking at a panel organized by UN Women Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific and Pakistan’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment Coordination during COP28, Chaudhry emphasized the intersection between gender-inclusivity and climate initiatives.

“It is often the most disadvantaged parts of society that bear the brunt of disasters, including climate change. Women – a highly influential, yet underprivileged segment, are more vulnerable to the harsh impacts of climate change, and we aim to reduce the gender gap to provide them inclusive opportunities for overall economic growth. We believe there is a unique opportunity to address multiple challenges simultaneously: the financial community, especially when empowered with the digital tools we have as a VEON Group company, to tackle climate change and Gender can play an important role in building the resilience of communities. -Inclusive practices. Chaudhry said in his remarks at the COP28 panel.

VEON’s comprehensive approach to disasters was recently recognized at the World Communications Awards, where VEON received the Crisis Response Award for the efforts of Jazz, JazzCash and Mobilink Bank amid and following the devastating floods in Pakistan in August 2022. , as well as for BanglaLink’s support of communities in Bangladesh facing Cyclone Mocha and Kyivstar’s work in keeping Ukraine connected during the war.

VEON Group’s sustainability initiatives, which include the areas of diversity and inclusion as well as climate action, are outlined in its latest integrated report for 2022, available on the company’s website.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator providing converged connectivity and digital services to approximately 160 million customers. Operating in six countries representing more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext.

For more information visit: https://www.veon.com

About Mobilink Bank

Mobilink Bank is Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance bank with over 45 million registered users including 16+ million monthly active mobile users. With a hybrid model that combines traditional microfinance with mobile/digital banking technologies, the Bank now operates with over 100 branches and 220,000 branchless banking agents, and offers savings, micro enterprise (MSME) loans. The operator provides a USSD (GSM) based digital channel. , small housing loans, remittances, collections (utility bills and loan installments), mobile wallets, insurance, G2P, B2B and B2P payments; Thus, playing a leading role in promoting financial inclusion.

For more information visit: www.mobilelinkbank.com

Disclaimer

This release contains “forward-looking statements,” as that phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include, among other things, statements regarding VEON’s business offerings. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON cannot predict. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

