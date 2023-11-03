Venture Leaders Cleantech Build Global Bonds and Growth Opportunities at Munich Roadshow

03.11.2023 09:00, Rita Longobardi



From 23 to 27 October, Munich hosted a dynamic group of ten innovative cleantech startups as part of the Venture Leaders Programme. This international business development and investor roadshow provided entrepreneurs the opportunity to engage with industry experts, connect with potential investors and advance their businesses on the global stage.

VentureLab has been organizing international roadshows for Swiss national startup teams for 18 years. These roadshows provide a platform for determined entrepreneurs and their promising startups, giving them the opportunity to connect with top experts, investors and potential customers in Silicon Valley, Boston, China, Barcelona, ​​Munich and major technology hubs around the world. . London.

Each day of the Venture Leaders Cleantech Roadshow brought new experiences and opportunities for entrepreneurs.

A deep dive into the German market

The first leg of the trip started with a practical overview of the German market led by Britta Thiele-Klapproth, Nadja Kolb and Felicitas Gartmann. Their expertise laid the groundwork for entrepreneurs and this week will be full of possibilities.

One of the standout moments of the visit was the networking event organized by the Consulate General of Switzerland in Munich, where more than 120 guests gathered to discuss innovations and foster relations. This was the beginning of the networking that would occur during the week.

Innovation Investor Meetings

The second day was dedicated to intensive investor meetings and networking events. The entrepreneurs started with UVC Partners, who provided their space to the delegation. It was a day of intense discussions, brainstorming sessions and meaningful feedback.

For a change of scenery and a chance to hone their pitch techniques, startups embark on a walking pitch session with Bonaventure. This particular setup not only improved his pitching skills but also provided an excellent workout for both his body and business strategies.

The day concluded with a delightful reception at LUPP + PARTNER, bringing together local peers for an evening of networking and a problem-solving session with Julia Derndinger, adding even more value to the venture.

Meeting with world class investors

The second half of the week was particularly intensive, focusing on meeting world-class investors. The Swiss National Startup team had the honor of meeting and connecting with influential figures from the investment world. From the World Fund and Munich Venture Partners to Matterwave Ventures and Ytrium, founders took every opportunity to share their vision with potential backers.

Occident with Patrizia Schützenhofer, Simon Schild von Spangenberg, Michael Pauer and Mirko Müller provided great support and organized a memorable networking evening with exceptional Bavarian cuisine. Helbling Technik contributed to the week with a workshop that addressed the technical challenges facing these innovative startups.

a bavarian finale

As the week comes to an end, what better way to wrap up this incredible trip than with a trip to a Bavarian brewery? The entrepreneurs enjoyed the local beer and cuisine, giving them a taste of Munich’s unique culture and traditions.

As cleantech startups make their way back home, the global community is eagerly anticipating the coming months, which will be filled with progress and what these entrepreneurs are set to achieve. Their passion, dedication and innovative solutions are set to make a significant impact on the global cleantech landscape. We can’t wait to see the positive changes they will bring to the world as they continue their journey of international growth and innovation.

