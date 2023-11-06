Venture Catalysts presents Super Angels Summit, the world’s first and largest angel investors summit

Venture Catalysts, India’s first and largest early stage investment firm, today announced the launch of Super Angels Summit, a power-packed, two-day global summit exclusively for ambitious and active angel investors from around the world. Is designed. Scheduled for 15 and 16 December 2023, the event will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), Abu Dhabi. The Super Angels Summit is being held under the patronage of the Government of Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Bringing together a global platform that catalyzes the growth of angel investors, fosters innovation and boosts economies around the world, the Super Angel Summit aims to facilitate the exchange of knowledge, innovative ideas, To create a hub for technologies and solutions; To promote promising startups and promote cross-border cooperation. A unique opportunity for rapid growth, the summit will feature 60+ global speakers, 300+ ecosystem supporters and investor community, 400+ curated startups, 1000+ global investors, 300+ CXOs and global government executives and over $100 million Exciting funding opportunities will be on display. For entrepreneurs and startups from over 100 countries around the world.

Organized by Ravi K Ranjan, venture capital industry veteran and Head of Events & Partnerships at VCats++, the summit will host a multiple agenda spanning December 15 and 16, including keynote sessions, panel discussions, coffee couch conversations, multi-partnerships, etc. Format startup pitchings, masterclasses, gala dinners and after parties. The Super Angels Summit will also host a Grand Business Expo, which will enable businesses to showcase their offerings, while allowing all stakeholders to take advantage of exclusive networking opportunities.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-Founder and Chairman, Venture Catalysts++, “I believe in the limitless potential of entrepreneurship to bring about positive change. As a visionary in this field, my mission is to ignite the spark of innovation in every entrepreneur and ignite the fire of success. Bringing the SuperAngels Summit 2023 to Abu Dhabi provides us with a tremendous opportunity to connect, explore and further empower the startup ecosystem in the MENA region.

“The SuperAngels Summit is a powerful platform for investors who are also visionary catalysts to help new entrepreneurs realize their potential. We are really excited to bring this summit to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, which has the fastest-growing startup ecosystem in MENA. Here innovative ideas can outperform success. There are a variety of exciting opportunities waiting to happen in this veritable furnace of opportunity. To be a member of this summit is to immerse yourself in the essence of modern enterprise, where people with skill-based pioneering spirit are called to innovate. “Together, we can create the irreversible future of business and investment, embarking on a journey where amazing opportunities abound, and new horizons open up,” says Ravi K Ranjan, Founder, SuperAngels Summit.

Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Commercial Officer of Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), part of ADNEC The group said, “The SuperAngels Summit is a revolution in angel investing, creating a platform for investors to connect, collaborate, and catalyze unprecedented opportunities. This is a conference unlike any other. This is a reflection of the transformative impact angel investors have had on the startup world. In the world of angel investing, we are the architects of innovation, nurturers of dreams and a bridge between visionary entrepreneurs and transformative opportunities.

“At the SuperAngels Summit, investors become visionaries, startups find their way,” said Masoud Al Masoud, Chairman of the Board, Emirates Angels, “This summit will provide a unique platform where experienced investors, aspiring angels and innovative startups will come together. This is an opportunity to network with like-minded individuals, gain insight from expert panels and witness the birth of the next big innovations. The summit will inspire, educate and focus on the future of angel investing, ensuring attendees stay at the forefront of industry trends. This summit will definitely be a victory for you and your journey as an entrepreneur.

The Super Angels Summit also includes a one-day, invite-only offsite and networking event for VVIPs and Super Angels Golden Pass holders on December 14, 2023. The event includes extraordinary experiences such as golfing, desert safari, entertainment and an exclusive networking dinner. ,

Venture Catalysts is India’s first integrated incubator. It typically invests $250K – $2 million in early-stage start-ups with the potential to create long-term sustainable value. Founded in 2016 by Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Anuj Golecha, Anil Jain and Gaurav Jain, Venture Catalysts has invested in over 300+ startups since inception. The cumulative valuation of startups invested in by Venture Catalysts is $10 billion+. Venture Catalysts has a presence in 55 cities across 9 countries and is one of the most active early-stage investors globally.

Source: www.vccircle.com