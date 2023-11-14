Venture capitalist ousted from company he co-founded after saying Israel should ‘take over Gaza’ with ‘education camps, sterilization’

A venture capitalist was immediately fired from the firm he co-founded after sharing a post on social media that he said “warranted” Israel to “take over Gaza by setting up education camps.” Went. [and] Vasectomy.”

Kenneth Ballenegger, founding partner of San Francisco VC firm Oyster Ventures, wrote on X over the weekend: “After the war, Israel should handle Gaza the same way China handles Xinjiang. Full monitoring status. Re-education camp. Vasectomy.”

He added, “This is necessary and the only way to pacify the jihadist population.” screenshot of post Ballenegger’s X account was shared by the pro-Israel organization Stop Zionist Hate on Monday after it was set to private.

Ballenegger made a more aggressive post moments later, writing: “They breed like rabbits and raise them to become terrorists, creating more poverty, misery and terrorism. Why should we allow this? “The world would be a much better place if they didn’t reproduce.”

Sophia Liao, Ballenegger’s fellow co-founding partner at Oyster, quickly distanced herself from her co-worker and shared a statement on x It added: “I have reached out to him directly to explain this and to seek his immediate removal from the firm.”

“I want to be crystal clear: his statement was appalling,” Liao wrote.

He also said that Oyster’s entire leadership team “decided to remove Kenneth Ballenegger as a partner at the firm.”

“This process will take time, but please be assured that Kenneth has been immediately suspended and these proceedings are ongoing,” Liao said in those comments.

Liao added: “Personally, as someone who lived and grew up under China’s one-child policy, it is horrifying to see such an unkind comparison amid such a complex political environment. This perspective makes Kenneth’s choice of words even more distressing to me.” I have contacted him directly to explain this and to immediately remove him from the firm.”

According to Dealroom, the post sought comment from Oyster Ventures, which has invested in unicorn tech companies including e-commerce startup Bolt, online learning platform Masterclass and gaming software company Conductive.AI.

As of Tuesday, it also appears that Oyster’s website is down, as the company’s URL displays an error message.

Many companies in the banking and technology sectors have fired employees over objectionable comments related to the Israel-Gaza war.

Citibank fired banker Nozima Huseynova last month after she wrote on her Instagram Story: “No wonder why Hitler wanted to get rid of them all” with a smiley-face emoji.

Huseynova shared the comment with her 4,500 followers in response to a post about the Gaza hospital bombing, which was initially blamed on Israel but was later revealed to have been a rocket fired by activists of the Islamic Jihad terrorist group. This happened after misfire.

The bank called Huseynova’s comments “rebellious” and “antagonistic”.

Several companies in the banking and technology sectors have fired employees over objectionable comments related to the Israel-Gaza war, which began on October 7. (Picture: Israeli forces operating in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.) Via Reuters

An Apple employee was also outed on Instagram for denouncing “Zionists” as being “killers and thieves.”

Natasha Dach was removed from Apple’s employee directory earlier this month after Zionists wrote:

“You enter countries, steal people’s lives, jobs, homes, roads, push them, threaten them, oppress them.”

Dach wrote that “when people act on it, you call it terrorism” – an apparent reference to the October 7 surprise attack by Hamas that killed at least 1,400 Israeli soldiers and civilians.

