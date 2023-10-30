Venture capital reform Twin Cities Business

IIf you want to understand the state of venture capital this year, look no further than the recent expansion by Golden Valley-based Omnia Fishing.

In May, the e-commerce company launched a subscription service that provides fishermen with real-time, location-specific data on water clarity, temperature and wind speed. Adding these features required funding, and Omnia’s three founders, all of whom have prior startup experience, made it easy, raising an initial $1 in 2018 to start building their tech-intensive platform. million, and has raised over $8 million to date.

But Omnia CEO Matt Johnson felt investor interest was waning. So instead of launching a new raise, the company went back to existing investors this year to expand on a $4 million funding round that closed in early 2022. When discussing the raise, the CEO invoked the recent buzzword among investors, promising “capital efficiency,” as funders have become more risk-averse toward new projects.

After setting the investment market on fire in 2019 and peaking in 2021, business investment has declined this year. Many people will attribute this decline to problems like rising interest rates and the closure of Silicon Valley Bank.

But is this a recession or a market correction? The year-over-year decline in funding seen this year is not an anomaly, experts say. More unusual was the huge jump in investment dollars put into businesses from 2019 to the beginning of 2022.

The days of growth exceeding profits may be a thing of the past; Omnia’s conservative new approach to fundraising reflects this. CEO Johnson says, “We will act as if this is the last capital we will have access to and will take bigger risks while remaining conservative, now that our flywheel has been proven.”

return to normal

Minnesota companies raised $437 million in the first two quarters of this year, 63% less than the $1.2 billion raised during the same period last year, according to investment tracker PitchBook. Notably, the total number of deals made at that time was almost equal. Investments are still being made, but many of them are smaller than the record deals seen during the VC boom.

This pattern is consistent with national investment trends. In 2022, US private venture-backed companies raised $238.3 billion in venture capital, down from $344.7 billion raised in 2021.

At the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management, the Gary S. John Stavig, director of the Holmes Center for Entrepreneurship, calls the current decline in business investment dollars a “return to normalcy” after a few years of abnormal investment.

What Stavig is talking about can be seen in the statistics. While Minnesota businesses have raised much less money than last year, the $437 million raised during the first half of this year compares to the $445.9 million raised in the first half of 2019. With a background in management consulting and private equity, Stavig says the most surprising thing about current investing trends is how long it took funding to normalize.

“In 2021, early 2022, it was very venture-friendly,” he says. “A lot of the capital went into these later-stage mega-round investments, which were somewhat of a different form of venture capital,” he says. “There was more non-traditional hedge fund and other corporate venture money coming in. To some extent, I think the numbers were exaggerated in terms of how distorted the market was.”

Don’t put all VCs in one bucket

Local tech entrepreneur and angel investor Darren Cotter says venture capital is often talked about as if it all goes into a bucket. This is not the case, he noted. There is a larger difference between early Series A and first round investments compared to later series investments. Total venture capital dollars are down, but Cotter says that’s mainly because there have been fewer later-stage funding rounds. Many investors are still funding seed and pre-seed rounds, but Series B and higher-round closings have declined, and they make up a minority of the deals that typically close at most dollars.

Last-stage funding rounds in the state have also declined significantly this year. One of them was a $54 million Series D round raised by Minneapolis-based software company Flywheel, a medical imaging platform for research and AI.

Despite achieving this growth, Flywheel CEO Jim Olson acknowledged the difficulty of raising VC money this year. “The environment is terrible,” Olson said. tcb this summer. “There is no other word for it. The big development funds are kind of hitting the pause button. They are very interested in our overall story and progress. They remain in touch but are not opening the chequebook.”

Cotter says every investor is different. “Generally speaking as an investor, my mindset is this: I want to invest in companies that, if everything goes right, have the potential to become a very big company,” he says.

“We were given guidance from our early investors… not to go too crazy with our initial investments and not make too many promises. This puts us in a better position than some. -Tom O’Neill, Founder and CEO, Parallax

every effect

Fundraising has become difficult across the board, from startups to venture capital firms looking to raise capital from partners, according to PitchBook analysis for the second quarter of 2023.

The ripple effects are numerous: Vincent Harrison, an analyst at PitchBook, says that in addition to a sharp decline in mergers and acquisitions, there are almost no initial public offerings taking place this year. “So there’s not much happening in terms of exits, which is tough for the venture ecosystem because that’s often how returns are achieved.”

“The market has been really hot and this is definitely a cool-down. I think 2021 was a perfect storm for a number of reasons,” Harrison says.

For one, non-traditional investors in the ecosystem include crossover investors, sovereign wealth funds and asset managers – all investors who, Harrison says, are not specifically investing in venture capital, but rather during its peak. Were increasing the funding done. What’s happened since that time is a “denominator effect,” says Harrison. This can be seen through funders who invest in both public and private assets.

Harrison explains the divider effect: Suppose an investor puts $100 million divided equally into public and private assets: $50 million in public and $50 million in private. Public markets are evaluated daily and posted on the stock exchange for the public to see. This does not happen for private investment. In that situation, when investors have assets – $50 million in public markets and $50 million in private markets – and the value of that private market halves, it looks like they have a 75/25 investment from private to public. Have done. But these investors have a mandate to keep that investment 50/50, and now it looks like they’ve overinvested in the private market – so investors get out of that market.

“So all that can be said is that 2021 was very hot,” Harrison says. “You had a lot of investors involved, and then things started going down and they walked away. So unless those investors come back into the sector, it will be difficult to repeat the 2021 highs.

Harrison calls this current period stabilization and recovery under a new normal. “Just because things have gone down doesn’t mean they’re bad on a historical basis.”

Good news for frugal people

Stavig says it’s possible that stabilization could benefit Minnesota companies that are more capital efficient. Only a small share of the nation’s venture capital dollars goes to Minnesota businesses, with the majority going to California, New York and Massachusetts companies.

“We don’t really have a model here of putting a lot of capital into a business and expecting that you can dominate the market and grow very quickly,” Stavig says of Minnesota. “I think that model on the coasts sometimes distorts the market, and that’s certainly been the case in recent years. Whereas in Minnesota, I think there are a lot of companies that take a smaller approach and raise capital to grow the business rather than trying to grow the business and raise capital early on to try to dominate the market.

That light approach to investment can be seen in Minneapolis-based software company Parallax’s recent $12 million Series B investment. Founder and CEO Tom O’Neill explains tcb“We had guidance from our early investors not to follow that trend…to not go too crazy with our early investments and not try to make too many promises, and that served us better than some Keeps it in position.”

A few years ago, when Parallax was raising its Series A round, O’Neil says the market for raising money was very different. The companies were receiving extremely high valuations that were “probably unrealistically high.”

Stavig agrees that high valuations encouraged investment in those years. Then, when public market pricing went down and the IPO market largely dried up, funding into larger, later-stage investments also declined. “In some ways, I think it’s a healthy change,” he says. “I mean, it’s certainly challenging for startup companies. But I think it’s forced them to conserve capital and move toward a leaner model and a more clear path toward profitability, and less toward pure growth, which I think is a good thing.

