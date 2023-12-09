A group of tourists in Venice plunged into a cold canal after their Gondola overturned.

His gondolier was reportedly attempting to get under a bridge near St. Mark’s Square.

The tourists refused the gondolier’s order to sit and continued taking photographs.

A group of tourists in Venice fell into the icy waters of the famous canal after their gondola overturned, The Guardian reported, citing local media.

Videos shared on TikTok and Instagram showed the group drowning in the water after the gondola overturned near the St. Mark’s Square area of ​​the historic city.

The group of Chinese tourists had reportedly ignored their gondolier’s call to sit down and continued onward, taking photographs of the iconic city.

The gondolier was attempting a difficult maneuver when trying to steer a gondola under a bridge, and the move required everyone on board to balance their weight equally on the ship. But they kept going back and forth until she finally turned around.

The tourists eventually managed to exit the canal safely and were treated at the nearby La Fenice theatre.

The Gondoliers Association of Venice did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Venice’s gondoliers’ association has taken measures in recent years to reduce the capacity of its boats to accommodate “overweight” tourists, The Guardian reports.

The canals of Venice have become overcrowded due to the increasing number of tourists. In recent years, the sometimes poor behavior of tourists has been documented by the Instagram account Venezia non e Disneyland (Venice is not Disneyland).

in March, mayor of venice He said he wanted to give a tourist a “stupidity certificate” and “a lot of kicks” after he jumped from a three-storey building into a canal.

According to the Italian National Statistics Institute, this unique city built on a lagoon is 2.7 square miles in size, but it hosted nearly 13 million tourists in 2019, according to BBC News.

From 2024, Venice, an extraordinary architectural masterpiece and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, will start charging day-trippers five euros ($5.39) during peak times to control mass tourism.

