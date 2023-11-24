Venice entry fees: Here are all the dates you’ll have to pay to visit in 2024

Advertisement

Venice authorities have unveiled a pilot program for their long-considered plan to charge day trippers to visit the city.

The tourist tax was due to be introduced earlier this year, but was delayed due to logistical issues and fears it would affect tourist revenues.

The entrance fee is intended to reduce congestion, encourage longer trips, and improve the quality of life for residents.

Here’s everything you need to know about when you’ll have to pay and how much.

Why is Venice implementing tourist tax?

rollout of tourist tax Venice comes after narrowly avoiding inclusion in UNESCO’s list danger list Earlier this year due to the damage caused by overtourism on its fragile ecosystem.

Member states cited the proposed new entry fee in deciding to exclude Venice from the list.

On Thursday, Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said the fee was not an attempt to bring in additional revenue.

Rather, it is a ‘first experiment of its kind’ to regulate tourist flows in the world Most Visited Places,

The fee is intended to encourage visitors to avoid high-traffic periods and visit on other days.

“Our effort is to create more livable cities,” he said at a press conference outlining the pilot program.

When do visitors have to pay to visit Venice?

From next year, visitors will have to pay a fee of €5 to enter the fragile lagoon city.

This fee will apply on peak weekends and other days between April and mid-July – 29 days in total.

The day-tripper fee will apply during peak hours from 8:30 am to 4 pm, meaning visitors who come to Venice for dinner or a concert will not have to pay.

Who needs to book a ticket to Venice?

Several exemptions apply to the entry fee system.

who do not have to pay day-tripper tourist tax This includes residents, Venice-born visitors, students and workers, as well as tourists who have hotel or other accommodation reservations.

How do I book my ticket to Venice?

On 16 January a Website will be live on which visitors can ‘reserve’ their day in Venice.

Day-trip tourists pay €5 and receive a QR code, which will then be checked at spot controls at seven access points to the city, including the main train station.

Visitors with hotel reservations enter their hotel information and also receive a QR code to show. However, they do not need to pay, as it will already be included in their hotel bill. Venice accommodation fee.

How is Venice making tourism more sustainable?

After COVID-19 lockdowns devastated its tourism industry, Venice is trying to rethink its relationship with visitors even further durable It is also trying to encourage its residents to stay there.

The city has been forced to take action in response to the continuing exodus of Venetians to the mainland.

After pressure from UNESCO and environmentalists, the authorities have finally banned large cruise ships From across St. Mark’s Square and sailing through the Giudecca Canal.

Venice is pointing towards the long term tourists As the key to its survival because they cost more.

Brugnaro said the new day-tripper contribution in no way discourages tourism overall, but rather seeks to manage it better.

He admitted that the guest program would probably have flaws and would need revision. But he said that after years of study and negotiations, the time has come for its implementation.

