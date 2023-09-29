Vendor List for the Saturday Farmers Market in Midland, Texas
September 29, 2023
Vendor list for Midland’s Downtown Farmers Market scheduled for Saturday, September 30, 2023.
John Fedele/Getty Images/Tetra Images RF
Fall is officially here, and the Midland Downtown Farmers Market is supporting locals and will feature an extensive list of vendors and an array of seasonal items for sale, like local produce, meats, baked goods, homemade Furnishings and art.
The farmers market’s new location is at 404 North Colorado Street in Midland and is open from 8 a.m. to noon. For additional information, visit the Midland Downtown Farmers Market website or Facebook.
Below is a list of farmers and vendors participating in this weekend’s event.
Farmers coming to the market on Saturday, September 30 include:
- Schwartz Boys Produce and Meat
- E3 form
- Flying Y Farm
- Morgan Farm
- MBP – Pecos Sweet
- Permian Basin Master Gardeners
- WTX Iris Society
- Chatelaine Farm
Vendors participating in the Saturday market include:
- Brenda’s Sweet Shop
- CC Creation
- cameroon coil wrap
- it’s a forest here
- Mam Bear Sweet Tooth
- Jess’s Jewelry Box
- Maya Solis’ Bake House
- bavas beauty
- D’Lisa Gluten Free
- Shady Tree Salsa
- K9 Cottage Cookie Company
- M&J Cini Rolls
- Meg’s Fried Pies
- bon four
- Crys Clay Company
- west texas candles
- 31 protected
- Richie’s Rocks
- C3 form
- Odessa Charcuterie
- Hashbrowns and High Hopes
- Better Things
- sugar and almonds
- kraft hopper
- Heathers Hobby Hut
- AET-TDH
- Oakbees
- midland mac
- Auntie Lily’s Sweet Kolaches
- petal by petal
- typical pickle
- Baby Bake Cake
- configure tx
- south side of ohio
- Anna James Brewing Company
- soap company
- sam’s brittle creation
Robin Bradshaw is a digital reporter. A native of Texas, she earned a Bachelor of Applied Science in Legal Studies from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. Before her role at Hearst she was a reporter for Gannett in South Texas. She covers various aspects of the story. Contact him at [email protected] with any tips or story leads.
Source: www.mrt.com