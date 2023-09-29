Vendor List for the Saturday Farmers Market in Midland, Texas

September 29, 2023

Vendor list for Midland’s Downtown Farmers Market scheduled for Saturday, September 30, 2023.

John Fedele/Getty Images/Tetra Images RF

Fall is officially here, and the Midland Downtown Farmers Market is supporting locals and will feature an extensive list of vendors and an array of seasonal items for sale, like local produce, meats, baked goods, homemade Furnishings and art.

The farmers market’s new location is at 404 North Colorado Street in Midland and is open from 8 a.m. to noon. For additional information, visit the Midland Downtown Farmers Market website or Facebook.

Below is a list of farmers and vendors participating in this weekend’s event.

Farmers coming to the market on Saturday, September 30 include:

Schwartz Boys Produce and Meat

E3 form

Flying Y Farm

Morgan Farm

MBP – Pecos Sweet

Permian Basin Master Gardeners

WTX Iris Society

Chatelaine Farm

Vendors participating in the Saturday market include:

Brenda’s Sweet Shop

CC Creation

cameroon coil wrap

it’s a forest here

Mam Bear Sweet Tooth

Jess’s Jewelry Box

Maya Solis’ Bake House

bavas beauty

D’Lisa Gluten Free

Shady Tree Salsa

K9 Cottage Cookie Company

M&J Cini Rolls

Meg’s Fried Pies

bon four

Crys Clay Company

west texas candles

31 protected

Richie’s Rocks

C3 form

Odessa Charcuterie

Hashbrowns and High Hopes

Better Things

sugar and almonds

kraft hopper

Heathers Hobby Hut

AET-TDH

Oakbees

midland mac

Auntie Lily’s Sweet Kolaches

petal by petal

typical pickle

Baby Bake Cake

configure tx

south side of ohio

Anna James Brewing Company

soap company

sam’s brittle creation

Source: www.mrt.com