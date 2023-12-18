Vending machines go beyond candy for these Twin Cities entrepreneurs

Bradley Taylor spent months brainstorming with various manufacturers on a vending machine design that would not only keep his homemade donuts fresh but dispense them with care so that their icing would not spoil or lose shape.

One particular company, based in the West, “was crazy enough to do this,” Taylor said.

Taylor’s six-month-running machine — which uses an elevator/conveyor-belt mechanism to deliver individually packaged donuts to each customer — is one of many unique businesses to eschew storefronts for an automat. There is one.

Pharmaceuticals. Phone Accessories. construction equipment. hair extensions. beauty supplies. What people can buy Nearly 150 years old, this technology has evolved from gumballs, pop and cigarettes, giving large corporations and small entrepreneurs a low-overhead way to expand their businesses.

Taylor’s first machine boots up in St. Paul in 2022 at the entertainment venue Can Can Wonderland. Donut Trap now has eight locations throughout the Twin Cities, including Rosedale Center and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, where it is the only brand in Minnesota to have a vending machine at one of the largest airports in the country.

According to the National Automated Merchandising Association (NAMA), the national trade organization for vending and micro-markets, in 2022, the convenience services industry will have a $1.1 billion economic impact on Minnesota, providing nearly $400 million in wages to more than 5,500 workers. given. ,

NAMA chief executive Carla Balaggi said, “I firmly believe that this self-service, unattended automated retail is going to be going to all kinds of places.”

The pandemic has really accelerated the trend for consumers to want convenience, to want autonomy, to want 24/7 access to whatever they want, whenever they want it, Balakgi said.

During the past two years, Jay Noseworthy – operations manager of concessions and business development at the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which operates MSP and six other airports in the region – has worked to incorporate more quick, convenient and healthy vending machines at the airport. Have ensured.

The change became paramount two years ago when 24-hour McDonald’s and Camden Foods Sandwich Bar reduced their hours of operation due to staffing problems. This left passengers and flight crew arriving late at night or before sunrise, as well as those stranded overnight due to cancellations or delays, hungry.

In February 2022, MSP added its first Farmers Fridge, which delivers salads, sandwiches, wraps and bowls. There are now 12 machines between the two terminals. The airport has since added the Yo-kai Express, a machine that dispenses hot ramen, and Illi Coffee, a machine that brews fresh coffee.

Most of the vending options at MSP fit into the bottled beverage and snack machine category, but over the past five years, the airport has added beauty and accessories dispensaries that sell makeup and headphones, as well as machines for potentially forgotten travel necessities. Provide, such as toothpaste or painkillers.

Noseworthy said there is also now a vending machine for Lego sets, including high-end kits for adults.

“People want quick and convenient,” he said. “If it’s right in front of them, that’s what they’ll do. You don’t have to wait in line behind 10 other people to get your coffee at Starbucks.”

Nationally, the convenience industry is on pace to generate $26 billion in revenue this year, with 68% of that money coming from vending machine sales.

After a decline in revenues during the pandemic, the industry has returned to pre-pandemic levels, boosted by innovation, rising demand and an expanded retail model that cuts labor costs.

As people have returned to the workplace, more employers have sought amenities to attract and retain workers. It also includes more food and beverage vending options since many restaurants were closed during the pandemic. Advances in technology have allowed operators to accept cashless payments, while heating and cooling systems heat food to eat or store them at certain temperatures to ensure freshness.

Some hospitals and manufacturing facilities have installed machines that dispense gear and equipment. For example, retailers like CVS have created health and wellness vending machines as extensions of their brick-and-mortar locations.

“Our industry is becoming a more exciting, more diverse version of what it’s always done, and it’s riding the wave of self-service,” Balakagi said.

For Vitern Group, an Iowa-based holding company of manufacturing and software providers serving vending management, non-monetary inventory control is the fastest growing category of business, said Ashley Hubler, chief marketing officer for Vitern.

Hubler said the machines that deliver items like facemasks to hospital staff allow companies to not only track inventory and make decisions about purchasing, but also log which employees receive what. are using the product. Employees simply have to swipe their badge or input a code on the touchpad.

Vitern has also seen an increase in demand for emergency response vending machines that dispense medications like Narcan, which treats drug overdoses.

With support from NAMA, Withern has developed an action plan for the US government to allow the use of EBT cards at vending machines that provide nutritious and healthy options for people on food assistance or living in food deserts. Congress is expected to pass that legislation as part of the next farm bill.

“This would be a huge win for our industry,” Hubler said.

Twin Cities entrepreneur Tatiana Freeman founded Nosh Posh, a healthy vending machine business, in 2021 after becoming frustrated by the lack of healthy food at affordable prices.

Freeman currently operates its machines at seven locations in Minneapolis, the majority of which are co-working spaces. She stocks the machines with prepared meals, jerky, oatmeal, adult-style lunches, salads and fresh juices from women-owned and BIPOC-owned companies. Items cost between $2 and $10, he said.

“I think there’s a perception that poor people eat bad food because they want to, not because of proximity and access,” Freeman said. “I wanted to change the narrative around healthy, quality foods only being available to those who can afford them and have the means.”

Recent University of Minnesota graduates Moluba Celi, Tony Ayton, and Baird Wolf founded WUGS, a vending startup specializing in traditional international foods made in Minnesota. They have eight micro-markets – essentially unstaffed, self-service convenience stores – at workplaces like Boston Scientific, Fairview and Cushman & Wakefield.

The trio started the business to provide cultural and diverse food to any location, from college campuses to military bases.

Ayton, who was once an international student from Kenya, said he knows how isolating it can be to live on campus year-round.

“The best way to remind me of home is usually food,” Ayton said. “The only way for me to remember was through food, and there was no substitute for Kenyan food and other things here.”

WUGS stocks its machines based on the ethnic demographics of people in the area, Seely said. Their items range from traditional African and Hmong snacks and beverages to halal foods for Muslims and kosher options for Jews.

“People of color, people of different races, they feel like they have to bring food from home,” he said. “They can’t eat what they’re being given because they don’t like it.”

Earlier this year, JPMorgan and the Metropolitan Economic Development Association (MEDA), Minnesota’s oldest and largest nonprofit financier, awarded founders $25,000 to grow their businesses.

Although their machines take up minimal space, the cost of erecting them is not cheap. Celie sold her car for $10,000 to buy WUGS’s first machine. While the business is cash-flow positive, each founder holds separate jobs. Freeman, meanwhile, is the sole operator of Nosh Posh and still works as a flight attendant because she doesn’t currently have the income to pay an employee.

Taylor, who operated a donut shop and a mobile food truck in Dinkytown before selling his creations in vending machines, has managed to hire a few employees to help sell his donuts at local farmers markets. He’s opening a new kitchen and headquarters in St. Paul in the next few months.

“I want to scale and we’ll take it as far as we can,” Taylor said. “Minnesota is a good place where I can learn without taking a big financial hit. I’m trying to create processes and systems where this process can be scaled to this city and that city. We still have a lot of time to figure out.” there is time .”

