Velodrome and Aerodrome DEXs suffer frontend attacks

Velodrome, the second largest DEX on the Optimism Network, and its fork, Aerodrome, the leading DEX on Base, have reported a compromise in their respective frontend systems.

Following the incident, both platforms urged users through their social media channels to avoid interacting with their platforms for the time being.

Velodromes and aerodromes urged to exercise caution amid safety violations

“Our frontend is currently compromised. Please do not interact with the Velodrome at this time. The team is investigating and we will add more details here when we have information.” A similar notice was shared through the aerodrome’s official account on Twitter.

Some users have also reported encountering suspicious transaction suggestions when connecting their wallets to exchanges.

Stay safe guys, I had strange transaction suggestions while connecting. I had to err on the side of optimism and increase the unspecified allowance. Luckily I didn’t fall for it. – Sneaky.Pete. (@SneakyPeter) 29 November 2023

A DNS attack, a method by which bad actors gain control of a website in order to redirect users to phishing sites, is suspected to be behind the breach. This type of cyber attack targets a website’s DNS protocol, which is used to connect user requests to the corresponding website’s IP address.

Through manipulation of this system, attackers can trick users into entering into malicious contracts designed to extort funds, as demonstrated in this incident.

The stolen money appears to be going to these two addresses 0x02BA13f39D7df9C3F7592257b636eD6C7CC4ae78

0xf64fCEdFCe714Bbe835761e54D7067f2f8231443 pic.twitter.com/mm6SUhCLhq – ZachXBT (@zachxbt) 29 November 2023

On-chain analyst ZachXBT also said that the criminals are transferring the stolen funds to specific wallets, identified as 0x02BA and 0xf64f. The combined balance of these wallets is estimated to be approximately $68,000.

Velodrome and Aerodrome Assure Protocol Fund Security

In an update, Velodrome and Aerodrome issued the same statement on X, confirming the security of protocol funds and saying that contracts will remain unaffected.

Protocol funds are safe, contracts are unaffected; Please make sure you are accessing our decentralized frontend and review any permissions granted in the last several hours. – Velodrome (@VelodromeFi) 29 November 2023

He further urged users to ensure that they are using the decentralized frontend provided in the update rather than the one provided on their official X account. Users were also urged to revisit any permissions granted in the past few hours.

Velodrome is a major player on the OP mainnet (formerly Optimism), boasting over $139 million in total value locked (TVL) and significant revenues. Aerodrome, on the other hand, holds the top spot on the base with over $63 million in funds.

The breach of these platforms represents a significant blow to the decentralized finance sector.

