Veloce Racing’s unique chrome livery chosen by the VEXT community for the Extreme E Finale in Chile

[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, November 9th, 2023]

The design was chosen by the VEXT community to be displayed at the finale of the Extreme E season in Chile.

Veloce Racing will fight for the Extreme E Season 3 championship title in style with a special one-off VEXT chrome livery.

As part of the recently launched VEXT, token holders were given the option to cast their vote between three unique designs to serve as the team livery at the Antofagasta Minerals Copper X Prix in December (2-3). Will be displayed. The winning chrome design will be applied to Veloce Racing’s ODYSSEY 21, and will also be accompanied by a VEXT-inspired purple team kit.

VEXT enables and encourages its growing community to vote on decisions affecting both real-world and virtual assets within the Veloce Media Group, allowing fans to increasingly integrate and engage within the Veloce eco-system Is.

Along with tangible influence on the direction of assets, token holders are also able to transact in games and interactive game features, receiving rewards such as tokens, early access to merchandise, and experiencing real-world events.

The VEXT community was invited to have their say on Veloce’s Extreme E team as it continues to progress in the world of motorsport, in this example by voting for the British team’s livery for the final X Prix of the 2023 campaign.

This activation around Veloce Racing’s Extreme E livery is one of several community voting proposals already offered through VEXT, and is an innovative example of Web 3 and real-world racing coming together.

It marks another stage in Veloce taking steps towards achieving its ambitious vision of becoming a community-owned global sports, entertainment and media group, where fans can be a part of the Veloce journey and have a say in the future direction of the group. Are invited to make an impact. It has a huge range of real-world game assets.

The reflective chrome livery will be on display in Chile for the final Extreme E double-header of the season, where Veloce Racing’s bid for the title comes to an exciting conclusion. The team currently sits third in the Extreme E Championship standings, with drivers Kevin Hansen and Molly Taylor just 21 points off the top of the standings and with plenty of points to gain in Rounds 9 and 10.

Rupert Svendsen-Cook, co-founder and CEO of Veloce, said: “It has been amazing to see the progress VEXT has made so far, and our engagement with this governance vote is testament to the work we are doing.” “Develop Veloce through Web3.”

“Integrating our community with offerings like this is another step towards our ultimate ambition, which is to become a fully decentralized global gaming group.”

“VEXT token holders have chosen a unique chrome livery for our Extreme E team in Chile. We can’t wait to see the virtual come to life in a real-world racing team during a milestone weekend for Veloce and our fans as we also fight for the championship title.

The Veloce Group network attracts more than 35 million subscribers and approximately one billion monthly views across multiple digital platforms. With a focus on gaming and purpose-driven motorsport, the group is fully prepared to embrace Web3.

To have a meaningful impact on the Veloce ecosystem, community members need to hold at least 1 VEXT. Learn more about VEXT and how to get involved here.

About Veloce Media Group

Founded in 2018, Veloce is a multi-pillar gaming and sports media group working across some of the most innovative, fast-growing and future-focused sectors in the UK. Headquartered in London, the Veloce brand includes the industry-leading gaming and racing platform, Veloce eSports, and race-winning organization, Veloce Racing, currently competing in the renowned Extreme E Championships.

As the world’s largest digital racing media network, Veloce has attracted more than 35 million subscribers and nearly one billion monthly views to date, with a focus on eSports, gaming, purpose-driven motorsport and Web 3 .

Veloce has partnered with a number of high-profile teams around the world, running multiple gaming and esports team operations, including Mercedes AMG, Ferrari and Yes Heat. Well-established JV sub-brands, including Lando Norris’ gaming and lifestyle brand Quadrant, form another important aspect of Veloce’s vast global network.

