Veloce Media Group Announces Game-Changing Partnership with Racino, the Pioneer in Virtual Motorsport with Real Stakes

Today, Veloce Media Group proudly announces the launch of its partnership with Racino, an innovative multiplayer racing management and simulation platform set to redefine the landscape of virtual motorsports. Through the inclusion of VEXT tokens in the racino’s ecosystem, players can obtain various collectible cars, liveries and driver cosmetics. The increased emphasis on ownership brings a new wave of excitement to every part of the gameplay, creating a more intense and active game environment.

Racino will change the future of motorsport management sports, as players not only step into the position of a team principal, but also own and develop their own cars, where strategic choices have a huge impact on race results, public fame and real rewards. Let’s put. Unlike most racing games on the market today, Racino elevates itself by reflecting real-life dynamics, where wins and losses hold solid financial weight in motorsport management, combining the thrill of racing with strategic financial planning and skill-based gaming. Mixes.

Main features of the racino:

Digital Ownership: Players have exclusive rights to digital collectibles such as cars, costumes and driver cosmetics. These commodities can appreciate in value depending on market demand or scarcity, offering exciting trading and selling opportunities.

Actual Bets and Prizes: Racino uses the same exciting ‘risk vs. reward’ mechanics as the real world, allowing players to enjoy the real consequences of their in-game decisions. Winning races, managing the reward mechanism for greater profits, honing skills through gameplay and increasing the rarity of your assets aren’t just for fun – these are strategic steps that lead to real, measurable rewards, Which reflect the true nature of competitive racing.

Advanced Multiplayer: Racino brings an exclusive multiplayer experience to your browser, connecting players from around the world to build their racing empires and strategize against friends and foes alike. Secure your place on the fiercely contested grid and manage your team to motorsport glory – where your skills on the track shape your legacy in the exciting world of virtual motorsports.

💻 Hi-Fi simulation: Positioned at the forefront of virtual motorsport realism, Racino’s cutting-edge technology and complex AI algorithms create an immersive racing experience. Every decision, from track selection to car modifications, interacts with dynamic weather and realistic physics before your eyes in stunning 3D and 2D.

🥇 Mastery matters: Play your own way in the casino, where every choice determines success. Each car, evenly matched in capability, offers unique configurations for exploration and strategic mastery. Manage your budget, parts and tuning efficiently to unleash your car’s full potential, because winning is about clever strategy, not rolling the dice.

🚨Vext Integration: Racino, integrated with Veloce Media Group’s VEXT token, enables players to purchase virtual racing assets for a mix of intrinsic and performance-based value. This system not only brings the excitement of the track to your device, but also allows seamless transactions and access to exclusive content, combining solid rewards with the thrill of motorsport gaming.

Rupert Svendsen-Cook, The founder of Veloce Media Group said, “Velos is and always will be an incredibly effective marketing funnel for many racing games, however this moment marks a chapter of progress towards promoting our own gaming titles. Racino is truly is the most interesting and engaging racing game to hit the web3 in the U.S. There is nothing close to it! Veloce has 38 million racing gaming fans across our network and integrating VEXT within Racino is a great opportunity for all stakeholders – primarily our community. is an incredibly compelling proposition! With its pioneering approach to combining real bets with immersive gameplay, Racino offers players a unique and exciting experience. Racino will captivate our gamers with its incredibly realistic simulation and strategic challenges It would be an exaggeration to say that this is a game changer!”

Additionally, Racino CEO Lorenzo Jorge described its partnership with Veloce Media Group as “essential to reaching one of the most passionate audiences in gaming and motorsports”. Lorenzo also discussed the integration of the VEXT token into the racino, which enriches the gaming experience by providing diverse engagement and reward opportunities for players.

Racino is gearing up for its Q1 2024 launch, offering an exciting mix of motorsports and skill-based gaming. Be one of the first to join in by signing up for the alpha on Racino.io.

Users are welcome to log in and stay informed about the future of virtual racing by following @Racinogaming , @vextoken On X.

About Veloce Media Group

Founded in 2018, Veloce is a multi-pillar gaming and sports media group working across some of the most innovative, fast-growing and future-focused sectors in the UK. Headquartered in London, the Veloce brand includes the industry-leading gaming and racing platform, Veloce eSports, and race-winning organization, Veloce Racing, currently competing in the renowned Extreme E Championships.

As the world’s largest digital racing media network, Veloce has attracted more than 35 million subscribers and nearly one billion monthly views to date, with a focus on eSports, gaming, purpose-driven motorsport and Web 3 .

Veloce has partnered with a number of high-profile teams around the world, running multiple gaming and esports team operations, including Mercedes AMG, Ferrari and Yes Heat. Well-established JV sub-brands, including Lando Norris’ gaming and lifestyle brand Quadrant, form another important aspect of Veloce’s vast global network.

