WILMINGTON, Delaware, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — global vehicle wiring harness market is valued at US dollar$ 54.8 Arab in 2023 and is expected to grow significantly CAGR of more than 4.1, According to the market report published by, in the forecast period 2023-2030 rationalstate

Market Definition, Market Scope and Report Overview

The overall growth in the automotive industry, coupled with the increasing demand for vehicles globally, was a significant driver for the vehicle wiring harness market. As more vehicles are produced, the demand for wiring harnesses to support electrical systems increases.

Additionally, modern vehicles require more sophisticated and complex wiring harnesses for the integration of advanced electronics and safety features, including infotainment systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and connectivity solutions.

According to an in-depth market assessment by RationalStats, the global vehicle wiring harness market has been analyzed Based on market segments including components, applications, materials and geographies/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) , The report also provides the global and regional market size for the historical period 2019-2022 and the forecast period 2023-2030.

Market information for the global Vehicle Wiring Harness market by various products/services/equipment based on market size (US$/Euro million) and volume (units), assessment of demand in key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial valuation, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, component markets by leading companies, etc.

Furthermore, the long-term scope and 10-year outlook of the products/services and its impact on the global Vehicle Wiring Harness market. It also includes the current state of the industry – production levels, capacity utilization, technology quotient, etc. The key information will be manufacturing capacity, installed base, import volume, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights by country. etc.

global Vehicle Wiring Harness Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, chassis is projected to dominate the vehicle wiring harness market, primarily as the chassis is the central hub for electrical systems and components.

report summary

report metrics Description base year 2022 forecast period 2023-2030 base year market size US$54.8 billion Market Size Forecast US$72.5 billion growth rate 4.1% major market mover Emerging Automotive Industry

Increasing penetration of electric vehicles

Technological advances in electrical wiring materials Profile of companies Delphi Technologies PLC (Aptive PLC)

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Kromberg & Schubert GmbH

Leoni AG

Lear Corporation

PKC Group

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

China Auto Electronics Group Limited

Yazaki Corporation

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the key players and suppliers significantly contributing to the growth of the global vehicle wiring harness market include Delphi Technologies PLC (Aptive PLC), Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Kromberg & Schubert GmbH Cable & Wire, Leoni AG, Lear Corporation, PKC Group, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., China Auto Electronics Group Ltd. and Yazaki Corporation. among others.

RationalState has fragmented the global vehicle wiring harness Market by component, application, material and region

global vehicle wiring harness market Value (US$million), Volume (units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Component electric wires connectors Other (Terminal, etc.)

global vehicle wiring harness market Value (US$M), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Body The wheels of the aircraft engine hvac sensor

global vehicle wiring harness market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Materials of metal optical fiber Other

global vehicle wiring harness market Value (US$M), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Latin America Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country brazil Mexico rest of latin america Western Europe Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France spain Italy benelux nordic rest of western Europe Eastern Europe Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia poland Hungary other CIS countries rest of eastern Europe Asia Pacific Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia asean Indonesia Thailand philippines vietnam malaysia rest of asean rest of asia pacific Middle East and Africa Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country gcc Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) remaining gcc South Africa Nigeria turkey Rest of the Middle East and Africa



Key questions answered in a vehicle wiring harness report:

What will be the market value of the global vehicle wiring harness market by 2030?

What is the size of the global vehicle wiring harness market?

What are the market drivers of the global vehicle wiring harness market?

What are the key trends in the global vehicle wiring harness market?

Which is the leading region in the global vehicle wiring harness market?

Who are the key companies operating in the global vehicle wiring harness market?

What is the market share of key segments in the global vehicle wiring harness market?

