The unprecedented new Vegas landmark is wrapped in 1.2 million LED lights on the outside, transforming it into a giant, mesmerizing display.

It cost $2.3 billion to build and opened with two sold-out U2 concerts on September 29.

But on Wednesday, the company announced its earnings for the last quarter — which came in with an operating loss of nearly $100 million.

Las Vegas’ newest gem, the $2.3 billion Sphere Arena, has reported an operating loss of $98.4 million – just ten days after the CFO stepped down after being ‘yelled at’ by the CEO.

The unprecedented state-of-the-art entertainment venue opened on September 29 with two U2 shows that enthralled attendees.

But this week the company behind the venue announced its results for the financial quarter ending September 30 – which came in with a whopping $98.4 million in operating losses.

Announcing the figures on an earnings call on Wednesday, CEO James Dolan was quick to reassure shareholders that the sector is off to a ‘great start’.

The company attributed the losses to ‘corporate overhead, expenses related to Sphere Studios and related content and technology development, as well as costs related to operating the Las Vegas venue.’

The Sphere cost $2.3 billion to build, and the glitzy Las Vegas U2 is seen on stage in the center of the Sphere – a spot that has mesmerized audiences

And with only two shows in the quarter – which generated $4.1 million in event revenue – and $2.6 million from suite licensing and advertising – the losses are not surprising.

The company said they are confident the venue is now fully open.

‘Our journey with Sphere has just begun. ‘Although it will take some time for Sphere to realize its full potential, we are off to a great start,’ Dolan said.

The Sphere opened on September 29 and Dolan said they have since made ‘over $1 million in average daily ticket sales each day.’

1.2 million LED lights have been installed outside the grand venue, turning it into a massive, mesmerizing display, the largest ever.

Inside, a 16K curved screen – measuring approximately 250 feet long and 400 feet wide – is one of the highest resolution displays ever created.

But it hasn’t been all plain sailing for the company – the new financial figures come ten days after CFO Gautam Ranji stepped down on October 30.

Sources told the New York Post that Ranji submitted his resignation after being rebuked by CEO James Dolan, whose company also owns Madison Square Garden and the New York Knicks NBA team.

He said Dolan was ‘screaming and yelling’ at Ranji before ‘peacefully’ leaving the room in the middle of the meeting, and handing in his notice to the company’s general counsel.

The source said the timing of Ranji’s departure, just days before the quarterly earnings presentation, was notable.

The Sphere, the largest building of its kind in the world, is lit by 1.2 million outdoor LEDs and features a giant, 16K screen that is 250 feet tall and 400 feet wide.

He said: ‘It is unheard of for a CFO to resign less than a week before earnings.’

Ranji, who has been in the job for 11 months, will be replaced on an interim basis by Greg Bruner, senior vice president of the company.

Addressing Ranji’s departure on Wednesday’s call, Dolan said it was not a ‘good fit’ and they were ‘moving on’.

He further said, ‘This is a new business. It’s quite challenging – and I think we both came to the conclusion that maybe it just wasn’t a good fit.

‘And so we – a change is coming. But I don’t do that – there’s no problem with reporting or anything like that. That is all. All that is in good condition. It’s a lot more than just fit.

‘I would say that over the Sphere years the CFO job has had a heavier operational component that perhaps we hadn’t imagined. So we are moving forward. And there, I don’t expect much change.

