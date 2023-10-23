NEWARK, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Brainy Insights estimates that the vegan cheese market will grow from US$2.7 billion in 2022 to US$9.1 billion by 2032. Public awareness of the environmental damage caused by the dairy industry has increased. And animal abuse is driving consumers to choose plant-based products. During this period, the market for vegetarian food products has increased significantly.

Report Coverage Details

report coverage Description forecast period 2023-2032 base year 2022 Market size in 2022 US$2.7 billion Market size in 2032 US$9.1 billion CAGR 12.8% Number of pages in report 236 segments covered Source, Product, End Use drivers Increase in concerns regarding animal cruelty opportunity Increase the selection of vegetarian cheese items in the market Compulsion More expensive than dairy cheese

Main information about Vegetarian Paneer Market

Europe emerged as the most important market with 36.1% market revenue share in 2022.

Europe continues to dominate the market with a market share of approximately 36.1% in 2022. The growing awareness of animal cruelty and the consumption of animal-derived goods such as milk, honey, eggs, cattle resulting in the sector’s increasing carbon footprint. When it comes to pork and shellfish, consumers are choosing more eco-friendly and vegan options.

The cashew segment had the largest market share at 37.2% in 2022.

Cashew segment continues to dominate the market, with a market share of approximately 37.2% in 2022. Cashew-based vegan cottage cheese is low in fat and high in vitamins B2 and B12. Because of this, it is much liked by people concerned about their health all over the world.

Mozzarella segment had the largest market share of 31.6% in 2022.

Mozzarella segment continues to dominate the market with a market share of approximately 31.6% in 2022. Mozzarella cheese is a typical topping for pizza, and the growing demand for vegan pizza has resulted in a growing market for vegan mozzarella.

The B2C segment had the largest market share of 52.3% in 2022.

The B2C segment dominated the market with a market share of around 52.3% in 2022. Plant-based products have become more popular in the business-to-consumer (B2C) sector due to factors such as increasing disposable income levels and consumer desire. Spend money on expensive items. Easy access to products in supermarkets and convenience stores has also contributed to the growth of this market.

market dynamics

Driver: Concerns rise regarding animal cruelty

Because they are concerned about the treatment of animals in the dairy industry, many individuals are looking for cruelty-free alternatives. For those who do not want to support the mistreatment of animals, vegan cheese provides an ethically sound alternative as it is made entirely of plant-based ingredients. Additionally, increasing awareness of the health benefits of plant-based diets has influenced consumer preferences. Since vegan cheese is usually lower in saturated fat, cholesterol-free, and lactose-free than traditional dairy cheese, it is a suitable option for those who are concerned about their health.

Some of the major players operating in the vegan cheese market are:

• Dr-Cow Tree Nut Cheese

• Tofutti Brands, Inc.

• Tyne Cheese Ltd

• Miyoko’s Creamery

• Parmela Creamery

• Treeline Cheese

• listen to your heart

• Daiya Foods Inc.

• Kite Hill

• Violife

Major segments covered in the market:

source from:

• soy

• Cashew

• Almond

• Coconut

• Other

By Product:

• Cheddar

• Parmesan

• cream cheese

• Mozzarella

• Ricotta

• Other

By end use:

• B2B

• B2C

by region

• Asia Pacific (US, Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, rest of MEA)

About the report:

The market is analyzed on the basis of value (billion US dollars). All segments have been analyzed on a global, regional and country basis. The study includes analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes the driving factors, opportunities, constraints, and challenges to gain critical insights into the market. The study includes Porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitive position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channel analysis.

