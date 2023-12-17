Popular crypto analyst EGRAG recently predicted a massive 7,500% rally that would push VET to $2.3. VeChain (VET) is currently trading at $0.02945, but according to this analyst, the crypto is poised for a price surge that will send it on a price hike across three successive price targets.

EGRAG predicts VET to reach $2.3

The price of VET has been volatile this year, reflecting the general market volatility of crypto assets this year. Crypto prices took off early in the year, rising 101% in the first two months from a high of $0.01579 in 2023 to reach $0.03186 in February. After this, in the next few months the price of crypto will fall to the 2023 low of $0.01477.

However, things began to change in October as the entire crypto industry turned into bullish sentiment. VET is now up 80% from its October low, and will continue to rise in the coming months, according to EGRAG.

A look at the price charts shared on the social media platform shows sequential targets of $0.11642, $1.05737, and $2.3. These targets represent 295%, 3490%, and 7,500% upside from the current price, respectively.

As indicated on the price chart shared by EGRA, VET has traded mainly in the lower range, making lower highs and lower lows since its all-time high in 2021. The crypto broke this range in October and has formed five bullish candles. Three week time limit.

VET’s market capitalization is currently $2.157 billion. Chart: tradingview.com

Using the Fibonacci indicator and the 2023 low as a starting point, the analyst drew a mirror of VET’s climb from its 2020 low to its all-time high in 2021. Based on this, EGRAG said VET is poised to potentially rally over the next few years. month in 2024. If history repeats itself, we could potentially see VET break its current all-time high of $0.28 before the second price target.

#veterinary doctor Will open your financial chains. Each goal—Goal 1, Goal 2, and Goal 3—will be achieved one by one. pic.twitter.com/wqteQXzG9w – EGRAG Crypto (@egragcrypto) 14 December 2023

What’s next for VeChain (VET)?

VET is the native token of VeChain, a blockchain network that seeks to streamline supply chain management with distributed ledger technology. Many crypto experts have made predictions about how high the VET price could go in the next bull market.

According to Ali Martínez, VET is set for a 150% price increase in the next six weeks. The analyst said that VET is currently reflecting a consolidation phase in 2018-2020. If history repeats itself, VET could break the $0.033 resistance barrier within the next two weeks and eventually reach $0.077 in January.

#vechainforgotten sugar #EthereumThis appears to reflect the consolidation phase seen in 2018-2020! If this is the case, $VET It may break the $0.033 resistance within the next two weeks. can send surge #veterinary doctor To $0.077 by the end of January. That’s a 150% price increase! pic.twitter.com/5E2g76H7yG – Ali (@ali_charts) 15 December 2023

