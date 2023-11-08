VeChain is working with the United Nations on sustainability campaign

VeChain is launching a new sustainability campaign with the United Nations that aims to promote sustainability through the World campaign.

“We have just launched our Challenge Tournament in the AWorld app, the official platform in support of the UN ACTNOW sustainability campaign! We have some epic rewards for our Eco-Champions – are you ready to play? Project Tweeted,

AWorld is the official platform of the United Nations supporting the ACTNOW campaign. The VeChain Sustainability Campaign is emphasizing individual actions on climate change and sustainability. Its partners include the University of Cambridge, the European Commission, BlackRock, Prada and now VeChain

As part of the initiative the VeChain blockchain network will reward participants for daily sustainability actions. According to VeChain, all participants will receive a special NFT, with one lucky winner getting tickets to the 2024 Nitto ATP Finals, the tennis season-ending event for each year’s top-ranked players. This event will take place in Turin, Italy in November next year.

Additionally, the top 8 players in the Worlds campaign will earn physical-digital tennis rackets. In honor of the best team, 625 kilograms of marine plastic will be removed.

Here’s how you can participate in the VeChain Sustainability Campaign challenge:

Download the Everold app from the App Store or Play Store and join the VeChain Challenge.

Get and activate your Nitto ATP Finals-themed NFTs on the app.

Start earning points by recording all your sustainable actions. You can earn extra points by reading content on the app and taking daily quizzes.

