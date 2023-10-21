VeChain Announces Movello, Fitag, and PropelPixel as Hackathon Winners at Harvard University

VeChain, the leading enterprise-grade L1 public blockchain, has announced the winners of its sustainability-themed hackathon – a 36-hour-long event held at Harvard University in partnership with Web3 educational mobile app, EZA and global consulting firm, Boston Consulting. Group (BCG).

VeChain Track Winner: moveloA move-to-earn application that offers companies the opportunity to sponsor and reward users for sustainable transportation options like walking, biking, or ride-sharing.

BCG Track Winners: FitagA project that provides a new shopping experience for luxury brands, enabling supply chain transparency through blockchain and NFC tags, digital twins, loyalty-program NFTs, and AR shopping.

‘Shark Tank’ Pitchathon Track Winners: propelpixelAn eco-friendly travel solution that encourages ride-sharing and sustainable travel through a custom metaverse environment powered by NFTs.

The winners of all projects were awarded a share of $46,000 in prize money and the opportunity to access additional funds was announced at the event.

Built on VeChainThor, VeChain’s highly sustainable public network, Movello verifies distance traveled via walking or cycling on the blockchain, calculates carbon offsets and directly rewards individuals based on carbon emissions saved. Is. Instead of ESG spending, companies can directly incentivize their employees to utilize sustainable travel options, with gamified experiences through NFTs and leaderboards, leveraging blockchain to make a meaningful impact on the enterprise sector by providing sustainable business solutions. Ability can be demonstrated.

BCG Track-winning project, Fitag, is a luxury fashion tracking iOS app that promotes transparency in a brand’s supply chain through the VeChain blockchain. From sourcing to sales, FiTag uses NFC tags to ensure full transparency and help brands comply with the latest sustainability regulations set by the Fashion Industry Charter. Beyond serving as a marketplace, FiTag promotes a circular economy with its rental model, and its NFTs not only guarantee product authenticity but also provide digital ownership.

“By educating developers about the feasibility of Web3 technologies as a tool for sustainable development – ​​as seen at the Harvard Hackathon – we are helping build the next version of the Web3 economy.

Developer excellence continues to bring to life the core ethos of Web3, guided by VeChain and BCG’s ‘Blockchain Biosphere’ framework outlined in our recent ‘Web3 for Better’ whitepaper. With it, developers can build sustainable, functional DApp ecosystems that leverage tokenization and gamification to improve the world and create new types of collective value,” said Sunny Lu, CEO of VeChain.

Small cash prizes were also awarded to Business and Sustainability Club students. The winner of the pitchathon category was PropelPixel, a platform where people can share their eco-friendly travel experiences while building an NFT city to display their progress and memories. PropelPixel brings a new level of excitement to carpooling, ridesharing and public transportation by allowing users or propellers to take photos, earn tokens, and share those photos with their friends on a secure platform. Once users document their experiences, they earn virtual tokens and NFTs and can share their photos with their friends and family on the platform.

Projects were evaluated by a panel of industry experts, including Dr. Bernhard Kronfellner, Partner and Co-Head of the Digital Assets and Blockchain Group at Boston Consulting Group, based on their ability to address the developer tracks outlined for the hackathon. Was evaluated on. , ‘X’-to-Earn Stability Application.

“Over the weekend, we saw the development of truly innovative blockchain solutions for enterprises, and now we have the opportunity to see these winners enter the field and reshape the way institutions operate within it.

The event further demonstrates how building on sustainable infrastructure like VeChain’s network can make sustainability a by-product of business solutions, meaning companies can streamline their processes and strengthen their carbon neutrality efforts simultaneously. Can do,” commented Bernhard Kronfellner, Partner and Co-Head. of the Digital Assets and Blockchain Group at BCG.

The hackathon concluded VeChain’s #60DaysofVeChain event, which attracted over 10,000 candidates, and brought together 200 of the world’s best developers from institutions such as Google, Meta, and Coinbase, and Harvard, MIT, Princeton, Yale, Wharton, and other institutions. . Stanford.

About VeChain

VeChain, headquartered in San Marino, Europe, is the curator of VeChainThor, a world-leading smart contract platform leading the adoption of blockchain technology in the real world.

By leveraging the capabilities of ‘trustless’ data (information without intermediaries), smart contracts and IoT technologies, Vechenthor has enabled solutions across multiple sectors. VeChain has now turned its attention to its biggest challenge – building a digital ecosystem to promote sustainability and digital transformation on a global scale.

About EasyA

Founded by brothers Phil and Dom Kwok, University of Cambridge and Wharton School alumni, EasyA is the world’s leading Web3 learning app. EasyA is one of the brightest and largest developer communities in the world, with over 500,000 developers across top universities and companies in the US and UK. The startup founded by the EasyA community has been funded by a16z, YC and many other top VCs.

EasyA partners with over 250 of the world’s best blockchain clubs such as Harvard, MIT and Cambridge Blockchain Clubs and frequently ranks as one of the top apps on the App Store, winning Apple’s prestigious App of the Day award Is.

Source: www.crypto-reporter.com