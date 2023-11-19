VCs raise concerns over chaos at OpenAI and rally support for ousted CEO Sam Altman: “I hope the board can work together”

OpenAI’s board ousted its chief executive Sam Altman on Friday.

This news shocked Silicon Valley. Several vice chancellors expressed support for Altman.

Now, OpenAI is probably trying to hire him back.

This weekend the VCs have a message for Sam Altman – we’re with you.

The AI ​​startup later named chief technology officer Mira Muratti as its interim CEO. But as of late Saturday night, the company’s investors were scrambling to reinstate Altman.

As the drama unfolded, some of Silicon Valley’s most prominent investors responded in support of Altman, and questioned the decision by OpenAI’s board to fire him.

Prolific investor Vinod Khosla – who was an early supporter of OpenAI – said, “Clearly, Khosla Ventures wants @Sama back at @OpenAI, but will support him in whatever he does next.” Posted Saturday night on X , (“Sama” is Altman’s handle on the social media platform.)

“Sam should get his job back, the board of directors should be replaced by founders and investors who have an interest in the game,” Posted by David Sacks of Craft Ventures , “In other words, undo all the conspiracies.”

In another X post, she Called on the board of OpenAI To explain in more detail why they fired Altman.

When Altman’s firing was announced on Friday, OpenAI – the company behind ChatGPT – said that its board was “no longer confident in his ability to continue to lead OpenAI,” and that the founder “in his communications Were not consistently clear.”

“We are grateful for Sam’s many contributions to the founding and growth of OpenAI,” the board said in a statement. “At the same time, we believe new leadership is necessary as we move forward.”

The fear that AI could one day destroy humanity may also have played a role in Altman’s removal, Insider previously reported , The former CEO was a poster child for rapid AI innovation, while co-founder Ilya Sutskever — a board member who played a role in Altman’s firing — has struggled to better mitigate the threats posed to society by AI. . It appears that Sutskever was concerned by Altman’s effort to scale up and commercialize OpenAI’s technology so quickly.

But that internal rift may not be enough to keep Altman away forever. By Saturday night, following several senior leadership resignations, the company announced it was “optimistic” bring altman back into the fold According to an internal memo sent by Chief Strategy Officer Jason Kwon, Information first reported ,

However, as of Sunday afternoon, Altman’s return appears to be far from a done deal. As The Information reports, he’s already generating excitement among investors interested in a potential new AI startup, and he and his supporters, including former president Greg Bockman and ChatGPT’s But posted secret heart emojis.

Whatever the outcome, several VCs said they will follow Etelman wherever he goes, although they hope he will return to OpenAI.

Investor Jessica Livingston posted on X, ‘I was a founding donor of OpenAI in 2015 not because I was interested in AI, but because I believed in Sam.’ And Greg’s back.”

Another VC, who declined to be named, told Business Insider: “The argument that Microsoft can’t let OpenAI fade or fail has come up in smart circles. I hope Sam takes over OpenAI again.” Will take.”

