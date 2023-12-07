VC firm Openview collapses as two senior leaders resign, sources say

OpenView, which is headquartered on the coast in Boston, Massachusetts, suddenly laid off half its employees this week. Corbis via Getty Images

This week, Openview Venture Partners shocked its staff and the venture capital industry by suspending new investments and laying off half its staff, including all vice presidents and associates. With the future of the Boston-based firm uncertain, forbes The fund made the decision because two of its three leaders – Mackey Craven and Ricky Pelletier – left just months after raising a new fund, sources said. forbes,

Most of its investing partners remain in place — including the firm’s third leader Blake Bartlett, founder Scott Maxwell and about 10 lower-level partners, a source said — and the company may resume new investments in the future.

So far, the company has drawn only $80 million from its new $570 million fund, the seventh in its history, which it closed in March, one of the sources said. Its remaining staff plan to spend the next few months providing support to portfolio companies as well as drafting a new plan to present limited partners about the future of the firm.

Pelletier and Maxwell declined to comment; While Craven and Bartlett could not be contacted. OpenView did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The sudden and unexpected decision this week comes after months of turmoil that left a leadership void at the company. Shortly after Openview announced its new fund earlier this year, Pelletier resigned from his role and decided to leave the venture capital industry altogether (he now invests in small businesses around New England, including car washes. doing). In November, Craven told remaining leaders he wanted to step down, shocking his colleagues, two of the people said. It’s unclear what drove the decision, but two sources say it appears to be motivated by personal circumstances. Leaders told stunned staff at an all-party meeting on Tuesday that Craven was not leaving to invest elsewhere.

Bartlett had been on leave, but was recalled last month in an emergency effort to save the company, sources said. Ultimately, Craven could not be persuaded to remain and Bartlett found it untenable to continue as sole leader.

OpenView was founded in 2006 by Maxwell, a former investor at Insight Partners. The company has approximately $2.4 billion in assets under management. Maxwell is still part of the firm’s leadership board, but has taken a step back after coordinating changes to the management trio of Bartlett, Craven and Pelletier over the past several years. Its partners and backers have cashed out in recent years, notably through Craven’s investment in New York-based cloud software company Datadog, which went public in 2019 (the investment he helped make). forbes’30 Under 30 list for venture capital in 2017). This may make retiring as a VC more attractive, especially for Openview’s team that is not located inside the insular tech bubble of Silicon Valley.

Information first reported the shutdown on Tuesday. Since then, speculation has intensified in the industry regarding the impact of adverse market conditions and LP pressure on Openview. Indeed, the firm’s $450 million sixth fund was largely deployed during the peak of the venture market in 2021; It is showing a negative internal rate of return so far and was a central point of concern during Openview’s recent annual meeting with investors, one of the sources said. forbes After publication. But two sources deny that adverse circumstances influenced this week’s move, noting that leaders made the call without consulting LPs and that the company still has significant capital to deploy, which Made only five investments from its latest fund.

Venture capital firms often have a “key persons clause” in their contracts with limited partners, which stipulate that they must stop investing if certain key people are no longer present. A source told forbes Craven’s decision did not technically trigger the clause, but leadership decided it needed to pause the investment and reevaluate the firm’s future. Their goal is to provide at least six months of severance pay to laid-off employees, and give the remaining team members ample time to decide their next steps.

If Openview doesn’t resume investing, it has several paths forward. In one scenario, it would divert a portion of the remaining $500 million in LP commitments to provide support to existing portfolio companies, a source said. It could alternatively decide to sell its positions in these startups to other investment firms and return all the capital to the LPs.

A third option, which the source said was less likely, involves proposing to the LPs a revised leadership team that would restart new investments. It will be an uphill battle, as less experienced investors will be battling a challenging venture capital market that has prioritized AI startups over the more traditional enterprise software firms that are Openview’s bread and butter. “It depends on whether people want to do it or not,” one source said. “They are very capable people, but the challenge is, are they all on board?”

Alex Conrad contributed reporting.

This story was updated after publication to include information about Openview’s recent annual meeting with investors.

