VC boss who came to US as a child refugee: 'Without immigration, the American dream is just a fantasy'

When I was nine years old, I left the Soviet Union and eventually settled in the United States as a refugee. I studied at Columbia and MIT, developed businesses, ran accelerator programs, and launched my own VC firm to support the growth of American businesses. If the borders of the United States had been more restrictive at the time, I probably would have taken those skills to more welcoming areas.

I fear this is starting to happen because US immigration policy is focusing on taking people out rather than bringing them in. America is in danger of losing its reputation as the “land of the free.”

It’s a classic case of you not realizing how good you have it until it’s over. Already, skilled foreigners are choosing to live in more welcoming countries than the United States, and countries like Canada are actively poaching foreign talent from within the US.

If we continue to successfully prevent people in our country from living life with border walls and red tape, it will ultimately plunge the country into labor and economic crisis – and all politicians know it.

It seems as if the country has forgotten the American dream and the values ​​on which it was founded, which will have serious consequences for the economy and businesses. Now the time has come for the private sector to play a bigger role in stabilizing the moral balance of the country.

lost talent

Only one in every 10 international graduate students in the US stays in the country after their degree (although 77% of international students who received practical training in the country do so). Like To remain).

While the United States is trying its best to prevent people from entering the country with the hellish visa process, other countries are actively trying to lure skilled talents and contribute to the knowledge economy. Many foreigners studying in America are now going to other countries. The UK has recently issued a special visa for graduates from top US and international universities. Canada’s new policy encourages all H-1B visa holders to relocate with their families.

All this is happening as the United States faces real risk of a kind of knowledge recession, given how badly the education system was hit during the pandemic. We cannot afford to lose talent.

So supporting immigration is not only a moral argument, but also an economic one. Generations of immigrant families strengthen every level of the labor force. Between 1995 and 2022, immigrants and their children will represent 70% of US labor force growth. Politicians would do well to remember this when they consider today’s talent shortage.

While it is true that the US is in a different situation than many countries and still receives a huge amount of visa requests every year, it cannot rest on its laurels and just hope that foreigners will come here. Will continue to fight indefinitely for a chance to live. The American dream is exactly that, a dream, and the more it diverges from reality (while other countries move forward) the more that dream will disappear in the global imagination.

As politicians worry about how their policy decisions affect their re-election prospects, the private sector can step up and do something about immigration policy – ​​or even suffer the consequences. Businesses and educational institutions may collaborate with foreign governments to launch local educational or entrepreneurial campaigns. They can form networks that act as safety nets, support systems, and sources of advice for immigrants in specific areas. They can also reach out directly to government officials, inviting them to events about foreign entrepreneurship and academic research, to get them more involved.

an uneven technological race

Today, countries around the world are striving to take the lead in innovation in the field of technology and AI. China and the US have been at loggerheads over semiconductor development, and may soon do the same with generator AI.

Global stability requires the superpowers to develop technological and defense capabilities at an equal pace. In the US, perhaps more than any other country, startup innovation is critical to supporting our technological and defense development.

If America wants to keep up with the pace of global growth, it is in our best interest to make America an attractive destination for immigrants to work and live. It’s not known who will come up with the technology that will change the world, but one thing is certain: They will have a lot of the qualities that immigrants display – determination to achieve high goals and a desire to truly impact the place they live. Which they call their home. Many have faced incredible hardships to get here, and they do not shy away from challenging undertakings.

It’s no coincidence that according to a recently published NFAP study, 77% of the country’s top AI companies were founded by immigrants or their children. Nor that immigrants are more likely to work in STEM fields, contribute to innovation, register patents, and the list goes on.

Again, there is more the U.S. private sector can do to help: supporting educational institutions in their offerings, providing more funding, especially to immigrant entrepreneurs, to start companies or conduct research, and supporting education and employment or entrepreneurship. To form a partnership to build a bridge.

More than pitting the technological sector of one country against another, the free flow of people means the free flow of ideas, technological progress and knowledge.

a decimated domestic workforce

Without immigration, the US population would begin to decline within 20 years. This is already true for some American demographics, and it is already happening in countries like China, Russia, and Italy. The consequences of population aging are wide-ranging and include reduced tax revenues, labor shortages, and lost productivity.

Immigrants are empirically more motivated and successful entrepreneurs. Although they represent 14% of the population, they account for 25% of startup founders and 55% of unicorn founders.

A 2021 study found that, if all undocumented immigrants in the United States were granted a path to citizenship, it would increase US GDP by $1.7 trillion over the next 10 years, the annual wage for all citizens will increase, and create Approximately 440,000 new jobs.

Businesses need to be more vocal about how immigration policy affects them. Those who do not see the obvious injustice and risks of restricting migration need to open their eyes to economic reality. If you can, encourage the contributions of immigrants working in your company or ecosystem. If you have internal data or case studies that can contribute to the discussion, put them out there for everyone to see. Take the conversation to a place that balances moral imperatives with logical imperatives.

Wealth is not the amount of land a country has – it is defined by how many people want to create value in that land. And this is what motivates so many immigrants – the desire to live, build, earn and thrive in a new country.

We must recognize its potential All man. The American dream is a reputation that has been earned—and it should not be wasted. Ultimately, pursuing a more ethical policy is the right thing to do, and it will, as always, be in line with what is best for our country.

Semyon Dukach Founding Partner and Managing Director of One Way Ventures, a VC firm funding exceptional immigrant founders. A Ukrainian-American, he came to the United States as a child refugee in 1979. He is the former Managing Director of Techstars (Boston) and an angel investor in over 100 companies.

More Must Read Comments Published by Luck,

The opinions expressed in Fortune.com comments are solely the views of their authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs of the authors. Luck,

Source: fortune.com