Vauxhall-Opel Astra Sports Tourer Electric: new EV wagon test driven

The variety of vehicle types available in electric form has expanded significantly over the past three years, but one format that remains poorly represented is the estate car (station wagon in the US). The public’s inclination towards SUVs has made them prominent. But now Stellantis has a new wagon option at the lower end of the price range, marketed under the Vauxhall brand in the UK and the Opel brand elsewhere. It is called Astra Sports Tourer Electric. Is this the luggage carrier the public has been waiting for? I took the new car for a test drive.

The Astra Touring Electric is one of very few EV wagons on the market. stuart gw price

Before electric car lovers get excited that this is our first taste of one of the new Stellantis STLA medium platforms found in the Peugeot e-3008, don’t. The Astra Sports Tourer Electric uses a lightly updated second version of the company’s workhorse Common Modular Platform called the e-CMP2, also known as EMP2 and STLA Small. It now offers 115kW (154hp) instead of 100kW (134hp) and a 54kWh (51kWh usable) battery instead of 50kWh (46.3kWh usable).

Thanks to the larger battery and efficiency improvements, the new drivetrain can deliver a WLTP range of 256 miles even in the larger Astra Sports Tourer, where the original Vauxhall Corsa-E could only manage 209 miles. This is a significant improvement for Stellantis vehicles, but hardly state-of-the-art when so many competitors now offer over 300 miles. DC charging is still only 100kW, taking 26 minutes to refill from 20 to 80%, although this will be fast enough for long distance travel.

The Astra is still a relatively compact car. Vauxhall

During my testing, mostly on A-roads with a 60 mph limit and in a mix of Normal and Sport modes, I achieved an average of 2.9 miles per kWh. This would imply a real-world range of 148 miles. The temperature outside was 11C (52F), so you’ll probably get a slightly higher temperature in warmer weather. But that’s less than on par with the EVs it’s targeting for sales in 2024, and only elevates the Tourer from being suitable for urban use. There is at least a heat pump as standard, which reduces range loss in cold weather.

The Tourer is comfortable for the driver and front passenger, and there’s plenty of room for rear seat passengers too. They also benefit from their own air vents (but not separate controls on air conditioning) and a single USB port for devices. The back of the middle seat folds forward to form an armrest with integrated cupholders. As family transportation, this Astra is well-appointed.

The interior is still relatively traditional. stuart gw price

The Stellantis hasn’t followed the trend of using the infotainment screen for most functions. There are still individual buttons to operate primary air conditioning features, including fan speed and temperature. You also get buttons for heated seats and steering wheel on those models, including the GS and Ultimate versions I drove.

However, there is a 10-inch screen running a digital instrument cluster, as well as another 10-inch screen for infotainment. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support are wireless, so once set up you can place your phone on the pad to use these systems. There is also a head-up display on the Ultimate trim level. The GS and above include adaptive cruise control, and offer Ultimate Intelli-Drive 2.0, which offers some lane positioning assistance and departure prevention, as well as semi-automatic lane change capabilities.

The Tourer has plenty of cargo space at the rear. stuart gw price

The highlight of the Tourer is definitely the luggage space at the rear. With the rear seats up, capacity is 516 litres, which increases to 1,553 liters when folded down. The floor is also quite flat with the rear seats facing forward, making it a more capacious car. This space far exceeds what the MG5 Long Range offers, which is currently the Tourer’s only direct competitor. If you want a load lugger that isn’t an SUV, the Astra Sports Tourer Electric has a lot to offer. The top-spec Ultimate version I drove also has release levers near the rear of the luggage area, allowing you to easily drop the seats forward without having to go around the rear passenger door. There’s no kick-release on the rear door, but other than that it’s a very capable cargo carrier.

According to the specifications, the Touring takes 9.2 seconds to reach 62 mph, which isn’t very fast, especially for an EV. However, in practice the car feels faster than that number suggests. During my A-Road test, it navigated slow-moving traffic with ease in Sport mode. You still get almost instant throttle response, so you can take advantage of opportunities more easily than in an internal combustion car, where you have to first make sure you’re in the right gear or hope your auto box kicks in quickly. Fall down from.

Overall, though, this is a family cruiser rather than any kind of engaging driver’s car. It is perfectly comfortable at highway speeds and not too big to maneuver on tight city or village roads. Basically, it’s a comfortable everyday vehicle, which is what most Astras are meant to be.

Sports Tourer Electric was launched alongside the Astra hatchback and the new Corsa Electric , [+] Same platform. Vauxhall

Along with the Astra Sports Tourer Electric, Vauxhall has also launched an Astra electric hatchback and an updated Corsa-E (now called Corsa Electric) with the improved STLA Small powertrain, although the Corsa Electric has a smaller 51kWh battery.

The Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric is a quality vehicle and a welcome addition to the EV market. But there is a drawback in this. Even the basic Design trim costs £39,995 ($51,000), and there are some great options for it, like the Highlander Tesla Model 3 rear-wheel drive, or the MG4 Extended Range. Neither of these has the luggage capacity of the Astra, but both offer better range and performance. The MG5 has slightly less range and luggage capacity, but also costs much less.

So while this is a solid car with some great everyday capabilities, the price is questionable given the direction of the market and increasing competition from Chinese vendors like MG. BYD is also now on sale in the UK, and as other Chinese brands are gaining a foothold in continental Europe, the Astra Sports Tourer Electric has its work cut out for it. Even though it’s reassuring that this is not an SUV, the time is fast approaching when it will no longer be possible to charge the EV premium that it still represents.