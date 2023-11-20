nft evening

The Vatican Library is using NFTs for its digital collection! Global technology service provider NTT DATA and the Vatican Library have joined forces to digitize the Vatican Library’s vast collection of cultural properties. To do this, they are using their advanced “AMLAD” digital archive solution. By partnering, both organizations aim to preserve valuable pieces of human history and make them accessible around the world. The Vatican Library has been collaborating with NTT DATA’s “AMLAD” since 2014 to create a digital archive of its extensive collection of cultural treasures. Let’s dive in!

The Vatican Library and NTT DATA recently teamed up to launch the Vatican Library Web3 Support Project. This initiative is the first of their “Web3 Community Platform”. Specifically, it uses blockchain technology to connect the library to supporters around the world. Through the project, the library aims to preserve valuable pieces of human history while making them more accessible to the public.

The Web3 project offers NFTs as rewards to supporters for sharing the initiative on social media or showing their support for the Vatican Library. These NFTs provide access to high-resolution images of 15 cultural heritage objects owned by the library. As well as images, explanatory texts created specifically for the project are also included.

The library’s collection is extensive. It contains 1.6 million printed books, 80,000 manuscripts, 300,000 coins and medals and 150,000 prints and drawings. The Web3 project is a collaboration between NTT DATA’s advanced “AMLAD” digital archive solution and the Vatican Library. In addition, they have been working together since 2014 to create a digital archive of the Library’s vast collection of cultural treasures.

This project is an excellent example of how blockchain technology can help preserve history and make it more accessible to a global audience. With the Vatican Library Web3 Support Project, supporters can contribute to the effort and earn NFTs as a reward for their support. The project also serves as a great demonstration of the potential of NFTs beyond the art and collectibles market.

So, what exactly is AMLAD? Specifically, AMLAD is an advanced digital archive solution developed by global technology service provider NTT DATA. It is for advanced metadata libraries and digital archives for museums and libraries. Furthermore, it is designed to enable museums and libraries to create digital archives of their collections. AMLAD solutions include a range of advanced technologies. These include 3D scanning, digital restoration and metadata management. This ensures accurate and detailed representation of cultural artefacts in digital form.

Finally, the partnership between the Vatican Library and NTT Data in digital collections is a perfect fit. AMLAD solutions have revolutionized this field by focusing on promoting usage while preserving data. It simplifies search systems and enables quick locating of documents. In addition, it allows researchers global access to the Vatican Library’s digitized content.

Additionally, AMLAD’s adherence to international data structures and library classifications ensures compliance with global standards and Vatican Library specific regulations. Thanks to AMLAD, the future of digital archives promises to be more accessible and user-friendly than ever before.

Overall, Web3’s ability to create connections based on personal intent and trust marks a new era in digital archives. With this collaboration, we can hope that the future of digital storage will be in good hands!

