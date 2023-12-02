Vara Community Monthly Recap

Vara Community Monthly Update | November 2023

November brought a whirlwind of activities for the Vara community, including compelling events and global celebrations. Eager participants attended intensive workshops, engaged in insightful discussions and enjoyed captivating live sessions. Each assembly highlighted the latest developments from the Vara Network and Gear Protocol.

Here’s a summary of another month of progress.

Vara Ambassadors make a strong start at Pre-Hackathon Online Training Workshop Adrian Monteiro Shared valuable insights on “Creating an NFT”. This informative session guided participants through the NFT creation process, making it accessible to all. Another engaging pre-hackathon workshop led by Vara Ambassador german gonzalezBusiness dives deep into Web3, equipping attendees with the skills needed to create extraordinary hackathon projects.

Vara Ambassador Adrian and German leading pre-hackathon workshops

Three more pre-hackathon training sessions were held within a month under the leadership of Adrian Monteiro to prepare for the VaraHackathon in Chiapas. He covered the following topics:

Looking beyond hackathons, Blockhash Con 2023 unveiled pavel salas, Chief Development Officer at Gear Foundation. Powell’s expertise in marketing, PR, and developer tools shapes the future of blockchain. Their session explored the cutting-edge technology and innovative features of Vara Networks, providing a glimpse into the evolution of the industry.

The Vara community also recently explored the world of blockchain validators hosted by Vara Ambassadors javier moreno, understanding their important role in network security and decentralization of Vara. The event offered an interactive experience with practical examples and discussions, followed by informal networking over beer. This collaborative learning sets the stage for a month of exciting possibilities in the blockchain space.

Vara Ambassador Xavier Monero is leading the Madrid Meetup this month

The Vara Network hosted lively community gatherings, unveiling the dynamic landscape of Web3 and showcasing innovative advancements within the Vara ecosystem.

In the Web3 Developer Score Challenge, participants engaged in tasks through Zeely, competing for a prize pool of $2000 – the event, from November 6 to 26, was the epitome of collaboration and learning.

The Layer1 blockchain future of the Vara Network was explored at the Vara Community X Space event. Participants learned about the benefits of the Vara Network and gained valuable insight into its ongoing ecosystem development.

Two Telegram Voice sessions held on November 6 and 13, led by WARA Ambassador Valeska and in the presence of guest speaker Luis Ramírez, discussed “Getting to Know the WARA Network.” In a successful event, X Space discussed blockchain interoperability, emerging trends, and guidance for crypto beginners.

Geek Chat hosted the last “Get to Know the Vara Network” session Katie, Growth Development Lead EMEA. Participants explored Vara Network’s vision and innovations, gaining valuable insights from Katie’s unique perspective.

pavel salas “Vara – a new reality in the gaming space” was presented at the Paris Blockchain Summit on November 25. His insights highlighted the unprecedented advancements in gaming technology by Wara.

Web3 Weekly Talk, hosted by Nicole The Gear Foundation highlighted the impact of AI on Web3 and emphasized the leading role of the Vara Network.

Attendees experienced an exciting evening of networking and connections at the Gear House Networking Event. They connected with like-minded professionals, exchanged ideas and expanded their networks.

The monthly meeting in Mexico explored the fusion of zero knowledge proof and machine learning at the Bitcoin Embassy Bar, while in Madrid, the Vara community examined the power of Rust in a crypto café, discussing Vara network projects and at the end of the month Prepared for the hackathon. ,

Finally, community meetups globally, including the successful Brno meetup, facilitated the exchange of knowledge on the Vara network, Ethereum blockchain, and the Gear protocol, creating a vibrant space for exploration and connection.

Thank you to everyone who contributed to these thriving events, together shaping the future of Web3!

In an exciting Tamagotchi workshop, participants trace the growth and development of their virtual pets luis ramirez, This educational experience was both interactive and enriching.

At Blockhash Con 2023, louis Led a special workshop on “Vara Network: The Game-Changer Blockchain and Your First Smart Contract.” Blockchain experts discussed its transformative potential and global impact at the three-day conference.

The Tamagotchi workshop led by Vara Ambassador Donatello at the University of Antioquia, Colombia on November 9, 2023 provided valuable insights.

It gets even better with back-to-back workshops!

Tamagotchi Workshop on VaraNetwork_ES, featuring louisOn November 15, 2023, there was a resounding success. It brought together enthusiasts for an immersive experience in the world of virtual pets, creating lasting memories and sharing insights.

On November 16, 2023, VaraNetwork_ES hosted a Rich Gear Academy workshop online with Vara Ambassador Adrian Monteiro. Attendees learned valuable insights from an innovative space where curiosity and expertise seamlessly meshed.

The Vara community was also present during the Polkadot Hackathon workshops.

Gear Protocol and Vara Network showcased at Polkadot Hackathon Workshop 2023 streamed on YouTube. hangbiao, Gear Foundation Validator Manager, shared insights on Gear ideas and JS APIs. The event explored the future of decentralized applications, offering a night of innovation and learning for developers looking to create dApps.

Leading up to the Polkadot Winter Hackathon, the event featured an informative session on decentralized applications, providing an exciting opportunity to explore Web3.

November also allowed the Vara community to explore “Uncharted Territories” – a wilderness-themed blockchain event.

Three informative discussions took place at the Blockchain Jungle event luis ramirezGrowth Development Lead LATAM as part of the panel.

Vara in the blockchain jungle

The event marked the introduction of Vara to the Costa Rican blockchain community, showcasing the use cases and benefits of Web3 on November 16.

vara network is a stand-alone layer-1 decentralized network built and running on top of gear protocol, Vara is one of the many environments that facilitate gear foundation Creating decentralized applications for developers.

Whether you are looking to create a new project or bring an existing application to the blockchain, the benefits of its customization and unique technology make the Vara Network the ideal platform for developers looking to build the next generation of DApps.

Would you like to be part of the community? Be sure to join Vara’s Discord or Telegram!

Source: medium.com