Vanguard cuts Ola's valuation by more than 60%; NB reduced FarmEasy by over 90%. techcrunch

US index fund leader Vanguard has cut the value of its stake in Indian ride-hailing startup Ola by nearly two-thirds since its original investment, according to one analysis, and Neuberger Berman has slashed the value of its pharmacy shares by 90%. More has been deducted. Of filing of funds.

Vanguard in its annual report revealed that it cut the value of its shares in Ola’s holding firm Eni Technologies by 63.7% at the August close. The filing shows that the asset manager has reduced its stake in Ola shares to $18.75 million from its $51.7 million purchase price years ago.

The price cut on Ola shares by Vanguard means the ride-hailing startup’s valuation has declined to about $2.65 billion from $7.3 billion at the end of 2021. (Vanguard had valued its Ola shares at about $33.8 million versus $25 million at the end of February and May this year.)

Founded a decade ago, Ola has raised more than $3.9 billion over the past few years, according to Crunchbase, PitchBook and Tracxon. It was valued at $3.5 billion in an equity financing round in early 2017.

Ola declined to comment.

Neuberger Berman, on the other hand, valued its holdings of pharmacy shares, which it bought for $8.8 million in October 2021, at $823,432 at the end of August, a disclosure showed.

According to Traxon, the adjustment claims a valuation of about $550 million for PharmEasy, a startup that was valued at $5.6 billion in the second half of 2021 and has raised more than $1.5 billion in equity and debt to date .

“Individual critics include API Holdings, India’s largest online digital healthcare platform, whose value declined following news that the company may offer more equity at a lower price,” Neuberger Berman wrote in its annual report. “

The pharmacy’s parent company API Holdings recently raised $420 million through a rights issue, bringing the startup’s valuation below $600 million amid a deadline to repay a loan to Goldman Sachs.

“Every single shareholder stood up and supported us, believed in our vision and saw value in what the API team is building,” wrote API Holdings co-founder Dhawal Shah in a LinkedIn post last week.

The pharmacy did not respond to a request for comment.

Source: techcrunch.com