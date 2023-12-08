VanEck's 2024 Bitcoin and Crypto Blueprint: 15 Predictions You Can't Miss – Cryptosaurus

Financial veteran VanEck has made 15 surprising Bitcoin and crypto predictions for 2024. Written by Matthew Siegel, Head of Digital Assets Research, and Patrick Bush, Senior Investment Analyst, Analysis Provides an insightful perspective on the future of Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market.

VanEck’s Bold Bitcoin Predictions

#1 US Recession and Bitcoin ETF: Starting from a macroeconomic perspective, Sigel and Bush predict a US recession as early as 2024. This economic downturn coincides with the anticipated launch of the first spot Bitcoin ETF in the United States.

They forecast substantial inflows into these ETFs, suggesting a resilient Bitcoin market despite macroeconomic challenges. VanEck believes spot ETFs will attract $1 billion in the first few days and $2.4 billion within a quarter.

#2 Bitcoin’s fourth halving: Analysts predict that Bitcoin investment will go smoothly in April 2024 without any major disruptions. This event is expected to significantly increase the price of Bitcoin, potentially surpassing the $48,000 mark.

He believes this will be driven by a reduction in coin issuance and consolidation in the mining sector. In particular, Van Eck expects mass adoption of Bitcoin by “quasi-state entities” in Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia.

“Argentina will join El Salvador, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bhutan as the fifth country to sponsor Bitcoin mining at the state level, as Argentina’s state-owned energy giant YPF goes digital with trapped methane and gas. Shares property. may show interest in mining,” VanEck predicted.

#3 Bitcoin hits new all-time high in Q4: Sigel and Bush predict a new all-time high for Bitcoin in the fourth quarter of 2024. This prediction is based on the historical pattern of Bitcoin’s performance and broader market trends.

“In the second half of 2024, Bitcoin will hit a presidential-sized wall of concern. […] After a contested election, in which Donald Trump won 290 electoral votes and regained the presidency, […] We think the BTC price will reach its all-time high on November 9, which is exactly 3 years from its previous all-time high,” VanEck estimates.

Ethereum and NFT

#4 State of Ethereum: VanEck predicts that Ethereum will not overtake BTC in terms of market capitalization. However, Ethereum is expected to outperform every mega-cap tech stock and maintain a significant position in the crypto market.

“ETH will not start outperforming Bitcoin until the halving and may outperform during the year, but there will be no “flipping.” Despite strong performance in 2024, around scalability roadmaps like Solana “ETH will be a better option with less uncertainty. It will lose market share to other smart contract platforms,” ​​Sigel and Bush predict.

#5 Ethereum Layer 2S Post-EIP-4844: Following Ethereum’s implementation of EIP-4844, Sigel and Bush predict an increase in prominence of Layer 2 solutions. These solutions are expected to capture the majority of Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible Total Value Locked (TVL) and trading volume:

“Ethereum L2 will consolidate into 2-3 major players based on price and usage. One will achieve higher monthly DEX volume/TVL than Ethereum for the first time.”

#6 NFT Market Rebound: The analysis includes a bullish outlook for the NFT market, with volumes predicted to reach new highs in 2024. With a significant increase in Bitcoin-based NFT offerings, Ethereum is expected to remain the leader in the NFT space.

Exchanges, Stable Coins and Bitcoin Yield

#7 Shift in Exchange Dominance: Binance’s dominance in spot trading volumes is expected to be challenged, with emerging competitors potentially taking the lead. This change may be influenced by regulatory developments and market dynamics.

“Competitors like OKEx, Bybit, Coinbase, and Bitgate are vying for leadership, causing Binance to lose the #1 spot for spot trading. Coinbase’s futures market could exceed $1 billion in daily volume as regulated index inclusion becomes important,” VanEck predicts.

#8 Stablecoin Market Cap Surge: The total value of on-chain stablecoins is predicted to reach new heights, potentially exceeding $200 billion. Analysts expect a shift in market share from USDT to USDC, reflecting institutional preferences.

#9 DEX Market Share Growth: The market share of decentralized exchanges (DEX) is projected to reach an all-time high. This is attributed to improvements in on-chain trading experiences and the rise of high-throughput chains like Solana.

#10 Bitcoin Yield Opportunities: Remittances are expected to become an important use case for blockchain technology, in which Bitcoin will play a central role. “Bitcoin staking” is predicted to become a popular narrative, especially on networks like the Lightning Network.

Gaming, Solana and more

#11 Success in Blockchain Gaming: The number of daily active users of at least one blockchain game is estimated to exceed 1 million. This points to the potential of blockchain technology in the gaming industry, a sector that has been eagerly waiting to be integrated with blockchain.

#12 Solana Development: Solana is expected to become a top three blockchain by market cap, TVL, and active users. It is anticipated that this growth will be fueled by its efficiency and growing acceptance in the DeFi sector.

#13 Adoption of Deepin Network: Decentralized physical infrastructure networks like HiveMapper and Helium are projected to see meaningful adoption, attracting public attention with their innovative approach to mapping and wireless infrastructure.

#14 New Accounting Treatment for Crypto: The change in accounting guidelines is expected to favor the inclusion of cryptocurrencies in corporate holdings, potentially leading to an increase in corporate investments in digital assets.

#15 KYC Integration in DeFi: Finally, analysts expect an increase in KYC-enabled applications in the DeFi sector. This trend is expected to attract institutional liquidity and volume, leading to growth in the sector.

At press time, BTC traded at $43,448.

BTC price remains above 0.5 Fibonacci, 1-week chart Source: BTCUSD on Tradingview.com

Featured image from Unsplash/BoliviaIntelligent, chart from tradingview.com

