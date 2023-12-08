Global investment management firm VanEck’s 2024 predictions for cryptocurrencies suggest a transformative year for the sector, highlighting fundamental events and trends that will reshape the digital asset landscape, from economic fluctuations to unprecedented technological advancements. Will define.

Forecasts are based on analysis of economic trends, technological developments and regulatory dynamics beyond the crypto sector. From the anticipated US recession associated with the launch of a Bitcoin spot ETF, to Bitcoin aiming to push resistance above $30,000, to the fourth Bitcoin halving to boost its market cap, these predictions highlight key moments in the cryptocurrency’s journey. Are.

Additionally, VanEck’s outlook predicts that Ethereum will maintain its position under Bitcoin’s market dominance, as well as eclipse major tech shares and face competition from other smart contract platforms. The NFT market, which will be driven by both Ethereum and Bitcoin in 2024, is expected to reach new heights, reshaping the landscape of digital collectibles. Meanwhile, the stablecoin sector, especially with USDC, expects unprecedented growth.

The predictions also highlight a potential shift in exchange dominance, with Binance’s leading spot trading position challenged by emerging rivals. Additionally, DEXs are expected to claim a significant share of the spot trading market. It is expected to be a huge breakthrough for blockchain-based gaming, with the number of daily active users of the game exceeding one million, which is a milestone in widespread acceptance. Additionally, the rise of Solana to one of the top three blockchain positions, along with the rise of DeFi networks like Hivemapper and Helium, is expected to lead to broader diversification within the blockchain ecosystem.

Finally, a key area highlighted by VanEck is the integration of Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols into decentralized finance (DeFi), which is expected to usher in a new era of institutional participation. This, along with new corporate accounting treatments for cryptocurrency holdings, signals a shift toward broader, institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies.

VanEck predicts a Bitcoin spot ETF will be approved in the first quarter.

In 2024, VanEck predicts the U.S. economy will enter a recession amid slowing economic growth and low inflation. This recession creates a challenging context due to 19 consecutive months of declining leading indicators, weakness in commodity markets and rising corporate bankruptcies. However, in this economic scenario, the launch of the first spot Bitcoin ETF in the US would be approved in the first quarter.

VanEck predicts that these ETFs will attract substantial investment, similar to the initial success of the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD), launched in 2004. The GLD ETF experienced rapid inflows, capturing a notable share of the gold market in its first quarter. Applying these metrics to Bitcoin, adjusted for the largest money supply of the current era, the forecast is a staggering initial inflow of approximately $1 billion, which could reach $2.4 billion in a quarter for Bitcoin ETFs.

This significant inflow of capital into Bitcoin ETFs reflects a profound change in the financial landscape. With the US Federal Reserve’s M2 money supply significantly higher than it was during GLD’s launch, the potential for Bitcoin ETF inflows has increased, estimated at $40.4 billion over the first two years. The rise is partly due to an expected preference for Bitcoin as “hard money” amid concerns about sovereign debt levels and inflation, positioning it as an alternative to gold among investors.

Additionally, the expected lower transaction costs of these ETFs, compared to current retail trading fees, suggest the potential for broader market adoption. Historically, these cost efficiencies have catalyzed widespread acceptance of new technologies and may similarly drive Bitcoin ETFs into the financial mainstream. Despite the impending recession and potential market volatility, these developments indicate strong demand for Bitcoin, which could keep its price above $30,000 in the first half of 2024.

Impact of Bitcoin Halving and New Bitcoin ATH.

VanEck predicts that the fourth Bitcoin halving event in April will go smoothly and without any major disruptions. This outage is likely to result in unprofitable miners being taken offline, shifting the landscape towards more efficient and low-cost energy solutions. Despite an initial adjustment period in which the market may see some consolidation, Bitcoin is expected to increase in value. VanEck estimates that after the halving, the Bitcoin price could surpass the $48,000 mark, which is in line with the technical pattern seen in April 2022. This bullish trend is expected despite some miners potentially underperforming the price of Bitcoin and low-cost miners like CLSK and RIOT. He is predicted to surpass others. The period following the halving may see significant growth for at least one publicly traded miner.

The second half of 2024 could bring even more dramatic growth for Bitcoin. Against the backdrop of global political changes and increased global voting participation, Bitcoin is expected to reach new highs. This period of intense political activity and potential changes to the regulatory landscape, especially following a major US presidential election, sets the stage for Bitcoin to potentially reach all-time highs. VanEck estimates that by November 2024, Bitcoin could reach a new peak in value, possibly reaching $100,000 by the end of the year. This scenario, aside from some regulatory stance, could lead to a watershed moment for Bitcoin and its perception in the global financial system.

Flipping won’t happen, but DeFi will rise.

Ethereum is expected to make significant progress, but it will not be able to overtake Bitcoin in market dominance. Ethereum’s performance is expected to outperform even the largest tech stocks, but it will not be able to achieve the much-anticipated “turnaround” of overtaking Bitcoin. Bitcoin’s appeal due to its clear regulatory status and its energy-intensive mining process is expected to attract greater interest from state-backed entities in regions such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. Specifically, Argentina could join the ranks of countries like El Salvador and the United Arab Emirates in supporting Bitcoin mining at the state level, focusing on the use of trapped gas and methane resources.

Additionally, Ethereum’s Layer 2 solutions are set for substantial growth following the implementation of EIP-4844, which promises to improve scalability and reduce transaction fees. This upgrade is expected to catalyze a consolidation within the Ethereum network, with two or three layer 2 chains emerging as dominant players. These leading chains could potentially overtake Ethereum in monthly decentralized exchange (DEX) volume and total value locked (TVL). This change is possible because lower transaction costs allow for more efficient trading and arbitrage opportunities. By Q4 2024, these Ethereum Layer 2 chains together could double Ethereum’s current DEX volume and rapidly increase the number of transactions, signaling a significant evolution in the Ethereum ecosystem.

In total, VanEck made 15 predictions for the cryptocurrency in 2024, which are listed below:

US recession hits and Bitcoin spot ETF launches Fourth Bitcoin halving without incident Bitcoin’s all-time high in Q4 2024 Ethereum’s market position behind Bitcoin in 2024 ETH Layer 2 dominance after EIP-4844 NFT activity reaches new heights Binance loses top trading position Stablecoin Market Cap Reaches Record High as USDC Market Share Improves Decentralized Exchanges Reach Record Share of Spot Trading Market Bitcoin Yield Opportunities Powered by Remittance and Smart Contract Platforms The rise of a leading blockchain game Solana overtakes Ethereum with DeFi TVL resurgence Significant Adoption of Deepin Network Corporate Cryptocurrency Holdings Driven by New Accounting Standards Harmonizing DeFi with KYC regulations

VanEck’s full report is available on the company’s website. Website.

