VanEck predicts BTC-ETH flipping will not happen, views doubling after halving

Investment management firm VanEck has unveiled its 2024 predictions, predicting not only record-breaking highs for Bitcoin but also an anticipated peak in the NFT market, signaling a significant change in the industry.

The launch of the spot Bitcoin ETF is expected to align with long-anticipated US recession, while the upcoming halving event may not generate as much impact as previously anticipated.

New peak for Bitcoin but no upside for Ethereum in 2024

According to VanEck’s prediction, Bitcoin could reach an all-time high in the fourth quarter of 2024. With growing optimism over the SEC’s unfavorable regulatory stance, Bitcoin could reach a new high on November 9, exactly three years from its last peak in November 2021.

Ether is not expected to overtake Bitcoin in performance until after the halving and may outperform for the year, however, do not expect a complete “flipping”. Despite posting a strong performance in 2024, Ether is projected to experience a loss in market share as other smart contract platforms like Solana gain traction due to a clearer and less uncertain scalability roadmap.

Meanwhile, the launch of the first-ever spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) could potentially coincide with a US recession.

VanEck also said that the fourth Bitcoin halving scheduled for April 2024 will happen with minimal drama. As the issuance of new coins is halved, unprofitable miners are likely to step aside, allowing those with cost-efficient power sources to gain larger market share.

Despite this, public markets are expected to experience minimal distress due to the improved financial condition of listed miners, who currently control approximately 25% of the global hash rate. Following the halving, at least one publicly traded miner is expected to experience a tenfold increase by the end of the year.

Turning Point for Binance and DEXes

Binance is projected to give up its position as the top centralized exchange by volume, following its $4 billion settlement with US regulators. Competitors such as OKEx, Bybit, Coinbase and Bitgate, backed by substantial funding, are ready to compete for the leading position.

As Binance undergoes a rigorous three-year DOJ examination, VanEck predicted that Coinbase’s international futures market will flourish, surpassing $1 billion in daily volume, up from about $200 million per day in November 2023. There is significant growth.

The market share of spot cryptocurrency trading on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) is expected to reach unprecedented levels, driven by the advanced on-chain trading experience enabled by high-throughput chains like Solana.

Additionally, the adoption of significantly improved wallets that integrate “account abstraction” as a key feature enabling automated payments will enable more users to engage in on-chain transactions and self-custody solutions. Will contribute to adoption.

