VanEck Amends Spot Bitcoin ETF Application Amid Growing Number of Updated Filings

What happened: On October 27, VanEck submitted an updated application to the SEC for a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), as found in the regulator’s database. The amended filing highlighted that a seed capital investor in October acquired Seed Creation Basket, a block of 50,000 shares of a proposed ETF in which bitcoin prices would be pegged to the MarketVector Bitcoin benchmark rate.

The Spot Bitcoin ETF invests directly in Bitcoin, which is different from existing ETFs that invest in Bitcoin futures. The spot version of the product is expected to attract significant investments from investors seeking Bitcoin exposure through traditional asset managers.

VanEck’s application spot adds to the growing number of asset managers amending their applications for Bitcoin ETFs.

in September, Bitwise Asset Management also submitted an updated application addressing the SEC’s concerns. earlier this month, ark investment And 21share Also revised their joint application.

These updated filings may indicate ongoing discussions between asset managers and regulators. bloomberg etf analyst Eric Balchunas It has recently been reported that changes to ETF offerings may represent an SEC request to address concerns for issuers.

The SEC has delayed its decision on several spot Bitcoin ETF proposals in the country, but market participants and analysts expect a decision in the coming weeks.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin It was trading at $34,333.39, up 1.61% over the past 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

