Vandria Announces $20.6M (CHF18M) Series A Financing Led by ND Capital to Advance CNS Clinical Program and Mitochondrial Therapeutics Platform

Vandrea emerged from stealth to announce its $20.6M (CHF18M) Series A financing led by ND Capital.

Lead candidate VNA-318 is a clinic-ready, brain-penetrant, mitophagy inducer that improves memory and learning.

Potential for a range of CNS signs including cognitive impairment, dementia, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s disease

Broad portfolio of mitophagy inducers addresses other age-related and chronic diseases of muscle, lung and liver

The management team includes CEO Klaus Dugi, CSO Penelope Andrex and Head of BD & Finance Peter Harbo-Schmidt. Patrick Aebischer is Chairman of the Board

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vandria SA, a leading company in mitochondrial therapeutics developing first-in-class small molecule mitophagy inducers, today emerged from stealth with the announcement of its successful Series A fundraise. Is. , The $20.6M (CHF 18M) round was led by ND Capital together with a small syndicate of HNW private investors.

Vandrea was spun out from Amazonis SA in 2021 with the support of ND Capital to develop a first-in-class small molecule mitophagy inducer against a new target to rejuvenate cells and treat age-related and chronic diseases . Leveraging 15 years of discovery science, Vandria has rapidly developed its platform and portfolio, and its lead program, VNA-318, a patent-protected, brain-penetrating, first-in-class mitophagy inducer, is leading to clinical trials. ​On track to enter trials. In Europe in Q2 2024.

The company’s impressive management team includes senior pharma executive Klaus Dugi, MD, as CEO, mitochondrial expert Penelope Andreux, PhD, as CSO, and life sciences entrepreneur Peter Harbo-Schmidt, MSc, MBA, BD, as head of finance. are included in the form.

Penelope Andreux, Vandria’s CSO, said: “The potential of mitophagy as a new therapeutic approach to combat CNS disorders is being increasingly recognized by the pharmaceutical industry. Our lead candidate, VNA-318, has neuroprotective and anti-neuroinflammatory effects and has been demonstrated to improve cognition in disease-related models. We believe it has the potential to impact a range of CNS signals and we look forward to beginning clinical development in 2024.

Klaus Dugi, CEO of Vandria, said: “ND Capital has been a highly supportive investor through our startup phase and our Series A financing. 2024 will be a transformative year for Vandria as it becomes a clinical stage company with a new small molecule designed to address cognitive impairment and neurodegeneration – areas of critical patient need in the world’s growing population. The company has grown rapidly over the past two years and has an exciting future ahead. We look forward to welcoming additional investors to support the further clinical development of VNA-318 and deliver the broad potential of Vandria’s mitophagy platform for the treatment of age-related and chronic diseases.

Dani Bach, Partner at ND Capital and Director of Vandria, said: “Targeting mitochondria is emerging as a very hot area in drug development, as evidenced by several recent M&A deals and VC financing. With Vandria’s potential first-in-class drugs to target that have been validated in humans, we think we’re ahead of the pack. We have worked closely with the company to assemble a world-class leadership team and attract high-caliber advisors and additional investors. “This is an example of the strength of our company-building model.”

About Mitophagy and VNA-318

Vandria discovers and develops inhibitors of a new target that result in induction of mitophagy – the selective removal and replacement of damaged mitochondria – and anti-inflammatory effects. The target has strong genetic links to several human diseases.

In pre-clinical studies, Vandria’s lead candidate, VNA-318, has been shown to consistently improve memory and learning and to have strong disease-modifying effects in models of neurodegenerative disease such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. Toxicity studies have shown that VNA-318 has a wide safety window.

VNA-318 targets patients with early-stage CNS and neurodegenerative disorders to treat cognitive impairment and limit the progression of memory loss. The global market for Alzheimer’s disease alone is estimated at $7.6 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% by 2035, driven by the aging population, better diagnosis, and increasing awareness and understanding of the condition and its effects.

In addition to VNA-318, Vandria has a pipeline of other mitophagy-inducing small molecules to address unmet medical needs in muscle, lung and liver diseases.

A composition of substance patent covering VNA-318 and other compounds has been issued by the US Patent Office.

Board, Management and Advisors

Patrick Aebischer, MD, is Chairman of the Board of Directors, co-founder of Vandrea and Amazonis, Senior Partner of ND Capital, Chairman of Novartis Venture Fund, and board member of Nestlé, Logitech and Polypeptide Group.

CEO Klaus Dugi, MD, joined Vandria in 2021 after spending 18 years in the pharma industry. He has over two decades of experience in the pharma industry, including over eight years as Chief Medical Officer at Boehringer Ingelheim & Ferring, where he oversaw the development, approval and launch of four $1 billion+ blockbuster drugs . He is a venture partner with ND Capital, serves on several boards and is an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Heidelberg.

CSO Penelope Andrex, PhD, has over 15 years of expertise in mitochondrial research, with an impressive publication record in world-leading scientific publications and is an inventor on six patent families.

Peter Harbaugh-Schmidt, MBA, Head of BD and Finance, has 25 years of experience in life sciences as an executive and entrepreneur, having held senior roles at Amgen and DuPont and founding five live science companies.

Vandria attracted a distinguished group of advisors with leading experts in mitochondrial biology, CNS and cognition, and muscle diseases from world-renowned institutions including EPFL, Harvard Medical School, Duke Medical School, the University of Texas, the University of Kansas, L’Hôpital Université Pitié Have done. Salpêtrière and University College London.

Vandrea

About Vandriya

Vandrea is at the forefront of mitochondrial therapeutics. It is developing first-in-class mitophagy inducers that rejuvenate cells to treat age-related and chronic diseases. Its lead program, VNA-318 is a brain-penetrating, patent-protected, mitophagy inducer that has been shown to rapidly improve memory and learning and to have strong disease-modifying effects in models of neurodegenerative disease such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease . VNA-318 is expected to enter the clinic in the second quarter of 2024. The company is also developing mitophagy-inducing small molecules to address muscle, lung and liver diseases. A separate program targets ferroptosis, a form of cell death caused by neurodegenerative diseases and ischemia reperfusion injury.

Based in Lausanne, Switzerland, Vandria was spun off from Amazontis SA in 2021 by its founders Patrick Aebischer, Chris Reinsch and Johann Auwerks. The company has raised $20.6M (CHF18M) in venture finance. Its lead investor is ND Capital.

About +ND Capital

+ND Capital is a venture capital firm founded in 2002 that invests in disruptive technologies in the life, physical and data sciences. With ~$1 billion under management, it invests in the United States and Europe through teams in Silicon Valley and Switzerland, helping portfolio companies bridge the Atlantic to attract capital, talent and business partners Is.

