Vance, Senate GOP warn Biden administration directive on loans to illegal immigrants could be 'harmful'

A Republican senator led by every Senate Banking Committee Republican wrote a letter to the Biden administration, citing the recent joint directive on approving loans to illegal immigrants.

The letter from Ohio GOP Senator J.D. Vance is a response to an October 12 directive from the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) requiring lenders to deny loans entirely for mortgage, auto and other past due loans. warn up. To the immigration status of the borrower.

Signed by each of the GOP members of the Senate Banking Committee, the letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and CFPB Director Rohit Chopra argues that the joint directive flies in the face of sound lending practices.

“Financial institutions are right to be concerned that they will never get a return on the loans they issue to illegal immigrants,” Vance told Fox News Digital.

JD Vance argued that the Biden administration’s directive on lending to illegal immigrants could put financial institutions at risk. ,

“If someone is deported to his home country, how does a bank in Ohio recover the debt it was forced to issue?” Vance said. “The federal government should crack down on illegal immigration – not encourage it further.”

The DOJ and CFPB directive warns lenders that considering the immigration status of borrowers when approving or denying loans may be a violation of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA).

“Although the CFPB and DOJ note that financial institutions are allowed to consider immigration status under ECOA, they claim that unnecessary or widespread reliance on immigration status ‘may run contrary to the law,’ and all borrowers, immigration Protected from discrimination, regardless of status,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter obtained exclusively by Fox News Digital.

“Specifically, your agencies claim that if a creditor has a ‘blanket policy’ on immigration status, they risk violating fair lending laws,” the lawmakers continued. “The joint statement also suggests that as long as the applicant for credit has a good credit score and other ‘credit qualifications’, his or her immigration status will not matter.”

Ohio GOP Senator JD Vance wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and CFPB Director Rohit Chopra along with Republican members of the Senate Banking Committee regarding the new joint directive. (Screenshot/CBS)

“The CFPB and DOJ’s joint directive not only flies in the face of responsible lending standards, risk-based pricing, and sound risk management, but also contradicts and rewrites decades of guidance from the CFPB and federal banking regulators,” the Republicans wrote. “All in accordance with the Administrative Procedure Act (‘APA’) without any official rulemaking, giving financial institutions an opportunity to comment, or even any other instance of advanced notice.”

The lawmakers wrote that they are “concerned that the joint statement from the CFPB and DOJ appears to contradict official guidelines for various federal loan programs, many of which require U.S. citizenship or permanent residency to qualify.”

U.S. financial institutions have paid attention to CFPB guidance since the agency took over governance of ECOA after its establishment in 2011, but senators said prior agency guidance stated that immigration status should be considered when approving or denying a loan. The assessment was not discriminatory.

“Financial institutions have long relied on this guidance in evaluating credit risk, and a sudden change in the CFPB’s interpretation of Reg B and ECOA would not only create serious compliance costs, but would also be detrimental to the safety and soundness of banking. “The impact could have on financial stability in the region, and the U.S. economy more broadly,” the letter says.

The senators explained that at their “most basic level” when calculating risk and creditworthiness, financial institutions “have two goals: determining the applicant’s likelihood of repayment and the lender’s ability to enforce the loan contract.”

“To that end, the importance of considering immigration status when assessing the ability to repay is no less than common sense. Even the CFPB notes that ‘the applicant’s immigration status… is an important factor in the lender’s ability to obtain repayment. Can affect the capacity. And if financial institutions cannot use immigration status in their risk assessments, the likelihood of a broader market event where large numbers of loans go into default is high.”

“In that situation, the pressure exerted on financial institutions could create a contagion effect and lead to macroeconomic repercussions that could affect the financial stability of the U.S. economy,” he said.

The senators said the joint directive “conflicts with decades of immigration status-related guidance from the CFPB and the Fed” and “poses serious risks to financial stability” by encouraging lenders to look at potential risk.

“Additionally, the fact that your agencies moved forward with this guidance outside the APA rulemaking process and without any advanced communication or feedback from industry raises further concerns,” the senators wrote.

“As members of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, we urge you to withdraw your agencies’ irresponsible joint statement and instead support risk-based lending practices that harm the bank sector. promote security and stability in the U.S.,” they concluded in the letter. ,

The letter includes Vance along with every Republican member of the Senate Banking Committee: Ranking Member Tim Scott of South Carolina, Senators Mike Crapo of Idaho, Michael Rounds of South Dakota, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, John Kennedy of Louisiana, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee. , Cynthia Loomis of Wyoming, Katie Britt of Alabama, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota and Steve Daines of Montana.

Houston Keane is a politics writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to [email protected] and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene

Source: www.foxnews.com