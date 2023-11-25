November 25, 2023
America’s Federal Reserve may soon go blind


Nov. 24—Henderson—During its monthly meeting on Nov. 20, the Vance County Board of Education honored staff members who served in the military, watched a video of the STEM/STEAM program, addressed the number of staff vacancies , and received reports from school district departments and committees.

The Finance Department received a special recognition from the Government Finance Officers Association, which announced it is presenting a Certificate of Achievement to Vance County Schools for excellence in finance reporting for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

In a news release announcing the award, GFOA said: “The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the field of government accounting and financial reporting, and its receipt represents a significant accomplishment by the government and its management.”

The Personnel Committee report indicated that, as of November 7, there were 22.5 vacancies in the school system. Of these, 14 were head teachers, four and a half were counselors and/or social workers, and four were support staff. The vacancy situation was eased somewhat by the hiring of 11 individuals during October, but was somewhat offset by the resignation of five staff members. There are 75 active options in the district and the target is to increase their number to 150 options.

Minutes of the Oct. 26 curriculum committee meeting reported that the committee reviewed the district improvement plan, district-wide professional development activities, literacy intervention plan, and authentic learning environments.

The Board has set two national times for special recognition. National School Psychology Week was observed November 6–10 to highlight the important work school psychologists and other teachers do to help students progress; And November 8 was National STEM/STEAM/CFI Day, created to promote the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

A report on student transfers revealed that 18 students transferred into Vance County Schools, while five students transferred out of Vance County Schools.

Source: www.bing.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Bullish Bitcoin (BTC) price forecast if SEC approves ETF: What you need to know

Bullish Bitcoin (BTC) price forecast if SEC approves ETF: What you need to know

November 25, 2023
Morgan Stanley's chief US economist says housing market affordability will improve in 2024 as home prices fall amid excess inventory

Morgan Stanley’s chief US economist says housing market affordability will improve in 2024 as home prices fall amid excess inventory

November 25, 2023

You may have missed

Bullish Bitcoin (BTC) price forecast if SEC approves ETF: What you need to know

Bullish Bitcoin (BTC) price forecast if SEC approves ETF: What you need to know

November 25, 2023
Morgan Stanley's chief US economist says housing market affordability will improve in 2024 as home prices fall amid excess inventory

Morgan Stanley’s chief US economist says housing market affordability will improve in 2024 as home prices fall amid excess inventory

November 25, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Air pollution levels ‘still very high’ in Europe, EU environment agency warns

November 25, 2023
1

PhenQ Reviews (Critical Side Effects Warning!) Honest Truth from Real Customer!

November 25, 2023
Elon Musk’s Ax could lose million in ad revenue after backlash over anti-Semitic content

Elon Musk’s Ax could lose $75 million in ad revenue after backlash over anti-Semitic content

November 25, 2023
Kevin O'Leary explains how you can live off $500K and ‘do nothing else to make money' — but is it realistic?

Kevin O’Leary explains how you can live off $500K and ‘do nothing else to make money’ — but is it realistic?

November 25, 2023