Nov. 24—Henderson—During its monthly meeting on Nov. 20, the Vance County Board of Education honored staff members who served in the military, watched a video of the STEM/STEAM program, addressed the number of staff vacancies , and received reports from school district departments and committees.

The Finance Department received a special recognition from the Government Finance Officers Association, which announced it is presenting a Certificate of Achievement to Vance County Schools for excellence in finance reporting for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

In a news release announcing the award, GFOA said: “The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the field of government accounting and financial reporting, and its receipt represents a significant accomplishment by the government and its management.”

The Personnel Committee report indicated that, as of November 7, there were 22.5 vacancies in the school system. Of these, 14 were head teachers, four and a half were counselors and/or social workers, and four were support staff. The vacancy situation was eased somewhat by the hiring of 11 individuals during October, but was somewhat offset by the resignation of five staff members. There are 75 active options in the district and the target is to increase their number to 150 options.

Minutes of the Oct. 26 curriculum committee meeting reported that the committee reviewed the district improvement plan, district-wide professional development activities, literacy intervention plan, and authentic learning environments.

The Board has set two national times for special recognition. National School Psychology Week was observed November 6–10 to highlight the important work school psychologists and other teachers do to help students progress; And November 8 was National STEM/STEAM/CFI Day, created to promote the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

A report on student transfers revealed that 18 students transferred into Vance County Schools, while five students transferred out of Vance County Schools.

Source: www.bing.com