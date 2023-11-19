Van Gogh NFTs sell for millions again as token moon

Two symbolic versions of paintings by Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh have reportedly sold for a combined more than $2.5 million.

Data from on-chain aggregator CryptoSlam.io shows that a non-fungible token (NFT) of a painting by Van Gogh has changed hands for $1.3 million. The transaction comes just a day after another Van Gogh-inspired NFT sold for $1.27 million.

Auction records show that the digital painting, No. 132, fetched the sum of 35.9999 BTC, or $1,313,635, while No. 283 was sold for 34.9999 BTC, amounting to $1,275.612 on the Bitcoin network.

These non-fungible pieces are just some of the many Van Gogh-inspired NFTs on the market. In October, Paris’s famous Musee d’Orsay announced the creation of a unique NFT inspired by the last days of Van Gogh.

The NFTs minted on Tezos came in two different categories, each containing 2,300 pieces.

One category offered an immersive augmented reality experience of Van Gogh’s final palette, while the other showcased an exclusive digital art by French artist Keru, reflecting Van Gogh’s style.

The Musée d’Orsay also announced plans to welcome digital artists who use blockchain in their work to archive the collections influenced by the museum’s permanent exhibits, starting in 2024.

Some observers saw the sale of the two NFT pieces as a sign of the revival of the NFT market, which had suffered a significant decline over the past few months.

This sentiment is confirmed by data from CryptoSlam.io indicating a significant increase in global NFT sales in the second week of November, which cumulatively reached $238 million. It has seen a 40% increase since the beginning of the month, reflecting the strong performance seen at the beginning of the year.

Interestingly, according to the data, NFT collections on the Bitcoin network have outperformed those on the Ethereum network this week, indicating a change in market dynamics.

The sales volume of Bitcoin NFTs totaled $100 million, while Ethereum-based NFTs reached $93 million. Other blockchain networks like Solana and Polygon follow behind with sales volumes of $17 million and $6.4 million respectively.

