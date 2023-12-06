Value of Warren Buffett's Apple stake reaches $177 billion – more than Nike, Disney or Wells Fargo

Warren Buffett’s Apple bet is now worth $177 billion, or more than Nike, Disney or Wells Fargo.

Apple’s stock has surged nearly 50% this year and is reaching record highs.

Berkshire owns about 6% of Apple, and has nearly tripled its money on the iPhone maker.

The value of Warren Buffett’s iconic bet on Apple has swelled to $177 billion, a figure that exceeds the market capitalization of Nike ($175 billion), Disney ($168 billion) and Wells Fargo ($164 billion).

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway group owns about 916 million Apple shares, giving it a 5.9% stake in the iPhone maker. It’s amazing that this small portion of Berkshire’s business, and one stock in its portfolio, is now worth more than many of America’s largest public companies.

Apple’s share price has risen nearly 50% this year to $193, or less than 3% from its all-time intraday high of $198, and topped the $3 trillion market cap on Tuesday. It’s up 13% since the end of September, increasing the value of Berkshire’s stake by $20 billion in that short time frame.

New enthusiasm for Big Tech has sent stocks soaring this year, as investors bet that an elite group of companies will capitalize on artificial intelligence, which promises to reduce corporate costs and boost profits. Apple is one of the “Magnificent Seven” stocks that have lifted the market this year, partly due to rising expectations that the threat of inflation is over, a recession has been avoided, and the Federal Reserve will continue to do so in the coming months. Will cut interest rates.

Berkshire counts Apple by far the largest position in its roughly $350 billion stock portfolio, and ranks as the technology titan’s number-two shareholder behind Vanguard. It invested more than $30 billion in the company between 2016 and 2018, and its money on paper has almost tripled.

Buffett has famously been betting on companies that are within his means, meaning he has avoided technology stocks for most of his career. He adopted Apple after realizing the strength of its brand and how indispensable its devices are to customers. He praised it as a better business than any of Berkshire’s wholly owned subsidiaries and praised Tim Cook as an exceptional manager.

Apple has been such a big winner for Berkshire that the late Charlie Munger, Buffett’s business partner for more than six decades, said in September that he regretted not building an even bigger stake in the company. If Berkshire had invested $50 billion in stocks at the same average price as its current position, its holdings would be worth more than $280 billion today.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com