Value-based patient cost-sharing for Rx drugs is worthwhile, needs widespread implementation

Patient out-of-pocket prescription drug costs in the U.S. are much higher than most of its peers. Out-of-pocket costs include premiums, deductibles, and co-payments. Many factors contribute to high patient cost-sharing, including prescription drug prices, but also a complex drug supply chain in which pharmacy benefit managers and insurers often enforce cost-sharing that is not value-based. Payers are working on value-based systems of cost-sharing that reduce out-of-pocket costs and improve outcomes. But widespread implementation of value-based insurance design is necessary.

Patients participate in cost sharing when they pay a portion of the cost of the prescription drugs they take. Apparently, getting patients “in the game” through cost-sharing motivates them to be good stewards of their pharmacy benefits.

Health plans provide beneficiaries with incentive-based formularies on which prescription drugs are assigned to one of several tiers (cost-sharing levels) based on a variety of factors, including the plan’s cost and the number of close substitutes. Ideally, formulary design is value-based in the sense that the most cost-effective products have the lowest cost-sharing and lowest reimbursement restrictions.

However, there are many instances in which this does not apply. In the Medicare program, outpatient (Part D) plans routinely price generic drugs at a higher level of cost-sharing, more consistent with branded products. Furthermore, perverse incentives among public (Medicare and Medicaid) and commercial payers sometimes favor a higher over a lower list-price version of an identical biosimilar. And the excluded or recommended status of prescription drugs on PBM formularies is not commensurate with their cost-effectiveness.

Cost sharing should not be designed primarily to shift costs onto patients, or to benefit health plans and give PBMs more leeway that they do not pass on to patients.

On the other hand, value-based cost-sharing would change the incentive structure so that patients and their doctors select higher-value treatment options.

There have been several legislative and regulatory efforts – some passed and enacted, others as proposals – designed to reduce patient out-of-pocket costs. These include promoting the use of generics and biosimilars, setting annual limits on Medicare beneficiary out-of-pocket costs, and forcing patients to pay through PBM rebates.

But one of the more interesting initiatives as it relates to health outcomes is the Medicare Advantage value-based insurance design model, which the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has been implementing since 2017. MA schemes can voluntarily choose to be part of the VBID model.

A Medicare Advantage entity is a type of health plan offered by a private company that contracts with Medicare to provide an integrated package of services, including hospital, physician, outpatient and prescription drug benefits, to beneficiaries. MA has become increasingly popular among Medicare beneficiaries wanting coverage options under one roof. About half of beneficiaries are enrolled in MA, unlike traditional Medicare which divides coverage into hospital and physician benefits and a separate outpatient pharmacy benefit (Part D).

Traditionally, VBID refers to health insurers’ efforts to structure patient cost-sharing in such a way as to encourage enrollees to use the services they need through lower cost-sharing. Are most valuable for. In this way, the VBID assessment balances the need to reward innovators for developing high-value products with financial access for patients.

In contrast to the “one-size-fits-all” patient cost-sharing approach, VBID aligns cost-sharing with the clinical benefit of a drug or medical service. For example, a high-priced drug, such as an antiretroviral drug for HIV, will have nominal out-of-pocket costs or no cost-sharing, while a comparatively low-priced health service with questionable benefits, such as prostate 70 Patient cost-sharing for cancer screening will be higher for men older than 20 years.

Professor Mark Fendrick, director of the Center for Value-Based Insurance Design at the University of Michigan, is the founder, if you will, of VBID. Along with other original proponents, Fendrick envisioned a method based on clinical evidence that would lead to widespread use of value-based formulary design in the health insurer sector.

Insurers Aetna and Highmark Health were early adopters of the VBID model for their Medicare Advantage offerings. Additionally, Humana and UnitedHealth Group have participated in VBID since 2020. And Cigna and ElevenHealth join in 2022. However, others, such as Independence Blue Cross, have abandoned the program.

The Medicare VBID model represents Fendrick’s vision of modernizing plan management of the pharmacy benefit. Although this does not necessarily give cost savings, it generally provides value for money. In other words, for every additional health care dollar spent in the system, there is a greater benefit than it would be without the program. For example, medication adherence can be improved by reducing financial barriers to high-value medical interventions, leading to better outcomes.

Further strengthening the experiment already underway at CMS, last year President Biden issued an executive order mandating the pilot testing of new value-driven payment and delivery models aimed at “innovative drug therapies.” The aim was to reduce out-of-pocket costs of medicines while promoting access to medicines. For beneficiaries enrolled in the Medicare and Medicaid programs.

The Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation (“Innovation Center”), located within the Department of Health and Human Services, is tasked with carrying out the demonstration project. The Center has extensive experience in piloting innovative health care payment and delivery systems.

Together, the VBID model and the Presidential Executive Order serve to encourage the use of various value-based payment arrangements.

But there is still a long way to go for VBID to be fully integrated into the healthcare system. It is used irregularly by public payers, and even less common among commercial insurers.

It would be wise for payers to adopt the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review’s framework for the cornerstone of “fair drug coverage.” This includes fair patient cost-sharing policies, such as eliminating cost-sharing for high-priced treatments. Apart from the pure economic logic of recovering costs from patients, it does not make sense for payers to charge patients anything for highly cost-effective or cost-saving treatments.