‘Valorant’ 7.12 patch notes brings new map Drift and Gecko buffs

The new Valorant map Drift is coming in today’s patch. Credit: Riot Games

Riot Games has released patch notes for valiant Update 7.12, the final patch of the year, and it adds a brand new map called Drift, some nice buffs to Gecko, and a few other changes.

The main title for patch 7.12 is the new team deathmatch map Drift, which was revealed over the weekend at the GameChangers event. The map is inspired by Thailand and its floating markets and features a long center line with multiple paths for players to get in and out of and overhead ropes to cross.

“Drift takes our approach to TDM maps and creates more separated lanes, allowing for more predictable fights. It also has a long-range mid feature with multiple paths that let you move in and out of space for more dynamic engagement,” said Joey Simas, lead map designer at Drift. “For gameplay we wanted to create a long-range space for players

It will be fun to fight. It consists of a lot of target duels but there is also a rope at the top that players can jump on and quickly change lanes. Artistically we took inspiration from Thailand and its floating markets.”

Elsewhere in the patch Gecko gets some nice buffs to make him a little more useful. The time it takes to retrieve Dizzy, Wingman, and Thrash has been reduced from two seconds to one second, making them easier to use multiple times in a round. Dizzy has also been changed to fire faster, making him a bit more useful.

Some changes have also been made to Sky, in particular, some changes to Trailblazer to make it easier for enemies to play. The camera now locks when the wolf jumps, meaning you can’t look around him to clear multiple angles, and the shake effect works if an enemy hits him mid-jump. Will not do. Also, you have to be more careful with this ability as it now knocks out allies as well as enemies.

Rounding out the patch are some big improvements and performance updates that you can check out in the official patch notes.

It feels like a solid patch valiant To wrap up the year, and it’s been a strong year for sports in general. There have been a few mistakes, and I still don’t like the new Agent ISO, but generally speaking, the patches have been solid and most of the new content has been good. It is expected that this will continue till 2024.