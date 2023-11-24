The price of

Valor XRP ETP to hit European markets

Valor, a publicly traded company backed by crypto-based software organization DeFi Technologies, has announced a new XRP exchange traded product (ETP). In a press release published on Wednesday, the DeFi technologies revealed the launch of Valor’s XRP ETP in December 2023.

Zack Rector, a popular YouTuber, said in a recent YouTube video that the token is set to take advantage of the large influx of liquidity driven by the launch of multiple XRP ETPs.

Several other ETPs have been launched by industry leading crypto companies, including Valor’s ETP. 21Shares, a Swiss financial institution, is one of the major companies that released its XRP ETP (AXRP) in 2019. Since its launch, AXRP has recorded approximately $49 million in assets under its control and ETP earnings year-to-date. Returns of +69%.

Rector revealed that the increasing number of ETPs could trigger significant institutional inflows that could boost the adoption of the token and potentially increase its price. Furthermore, the integration of the XRP ETP has the potential to significantly advance the ecosystem by increasing liquidity and improving access for retail and institutional investors.

Effect of ETP on price

The announcement of Valor’s XRP ETP comes as a positive development for the community and the broader crypto sector. Various crypto investors have expressed optimism about the significant impact these ETPs will have on the XRP market.

Just as news of spot Bitcoin ETF applications pushed the price of Bitcoin above $37,000, institutional flows from Valor’s XRP ETP could push the token’s price to $10.

The 21 Share ETP issued by Ripple is a prime example of how the XRP ETP has performed in the past. After being traded 447 times on the market, this particular ETP generated $5 million in revenue.

Valor’s upcoming ETP has become a focal point for investors looking for strategic investment opportunities. Crypto investors are closely monitoring the market to assess the potential gains following the launch of the ETP.

The anticipated launch of Ripple’s IPO and the final resolution of the lawsuit between Ripple and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are also key events that could help drive the price of the token higher.

The token price fell to $0.619. Source: XRPUSD on tradingview.com

Featured image from Analytics Insights, chart from Tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com