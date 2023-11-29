Omaha, Neighbor, November 29, 2023–(Business Wire)–Valmont® Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a global leader that provides critical infrastructure and advances agricultural productivity while fostering innovation through technology, today announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement. ASR”) with Citibank, N.A. to repurchase $120 million of the Company’s common stock. The ASR has been entered into under Valmont’s previously announced share repurchase program.

Avner M. Applebaum, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “This ASR, along with ongoing opportunistic repurchases in the open market, demonstrates our confidence in the business and our ability to generate consistent cash flow. These actions provide leverage “Our strong balance sheet is an effective way to enhance shareholder value. We are committed to a balanced capital allocation strategy of reinvesting in the business for growth, including acquisitions, and returning cash to shareholders.”

Under the terms of the ASR, Valmont will make a prepayment of $120 million to Citibank, N.A. and on November 29, 2023, Valmont will receive initial delivery of approximately 0.4 million shares. The final number of shares will be based on the daily volume-weighted average share price during the period of the ASR, less the agreed discount and subject to adjustment in accordance with the ASR agreement. The ASR transaction is expected to be completed before the first quarter of 2024.

As of November 29, including ASR, Valmont will have approximately $145 million remaining under its previously announced share repurchase program. No end date for the share buyback program has been specified. The Company is not obligated to make any repurchases and may discontinue the repurchase program at any time. The ASR and ongoing purchases will be funded from available working capital and short-term borrowings and will be subject to market and economic conditions.

Valmont Industries, Inc. About this

For more than 75 years, Valmont has been a global leader in building critical infrastructure and advancing agricultural productivity. Today, we are committed to doing more with less by innovating through technology. Learn more about how we are conserving resources. Improving Lives.® at valmont.com.

Regarding forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management has made based on experience in the industries in which Valmont operates, as well as management’s perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors as appropriate under the circumstances. Are considered. When you read and consider this release, you should understand that these statements are not a guarantee of performance or results. These involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Valmont’s control) and assumptions. Although management believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that a number of factors could affect Valmont’s actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, the risk factors described from time to time in Valmont’s reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as future economic and market conditions, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results, operating efficiency, availability And the price includes. raw materials, availability and market acceptance of new products, product pricing, domestic and international competitive environment, geopolitical risks, and actions and policy changes of domestic and foreign governments. The Company cautions that any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.

Website and Social Media Disclosure

The Company uses its website and the social media channels identified on its website as channels of distribution of Company information. The information the company posts through these channels may be considered important. Accordingly, investors should monitor these channels, in addition to following company press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, and public conference calls and webcasts. The contents of the Company’s website and social media channels are not part of this press release.

