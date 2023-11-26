Valley News – Editorial: The local labor market isn’t working

Published: 11/26/2023 4:46:59 PM

Modified: 11/26/2023 4:45:58 PM

Vermont could be the face of a long-term national labor shortage, The New York Times reports.

No doubt that’s a distinction the public media of the Brave Little State of Vermont would happily drop. But at least that’s something it shares with its neighbor across the Connecticut River. Despite their political, social and cultural divisions, both Vermont and New Hampshire are suffering from a severe shortage of workers to fill available jobs, as documented in several stories in the Valley News. This is perhaps nowhere more evident than in the upper valley, where state boundaries are sufficiently blurred to create a single labor market.

Vermont’s unemployment rate was 1.9% in September, the lowest in the country. And according to the US Chamber of Commerce, New Hampshire is one of the hardest states in the country to find workers; For every 100 open jobs, only 41 are available.

It’s all about demographics. Both states have large elderly populations; As the baby boom generation is finally retiring, there aren’t enough young people to fill the shoes. “The youth population is declining, and the older population is increasing,” Kenneth Johnson, senior demographer at the University of New Hampshire, told the Granite State News Collaborative. “There are not enough Vermonters to meet the needs of our state and our employers in the future,” said Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington.

A little context is needed here. Despite much of the public’s opinion, the national economy is thriving and inflation is slowing, creating strong demand for goods and services. The reason for this is that the demand for workers will also be very good. When the economy calms down, the situation will not be as dire for employers. And there is an upside. Many workers are making real gains in wages, benefits and working arrangements.

Still, many economists who spoke to the Times expect the entire country to experience a long-term labor shortage, of which Vermont could be a harbinger.

At one point during the height of the pandemic, it appeared that an influx of people from outside might help save Vermont. However, new data from the US Census Bureau shows that the boom was not meant to last. While the state experienced a net migration gain of 14,500 people in 2021, the net migration gain for the following year was just less than 3,000. While net population growth for the entire period of 17,500 was higher than the previous decade, it is only a small part of the equation.

There’s no quick fix, but both states can help ease the chronic labor shortage by adopting smart public policies. The acute housing shortage must be addressed vigorously. People that companies want to hire need to be able to find affordable apartments or houses within a reasonable distance of their jobs. Our colleague Patrick Adrian took stock of the state of local housing projects in last Sunday’s edition. While some face hurdles posed by high interest rates, expensive materials and labor shortage, it appears that enough units are in the pipeline to make a dent. Much more is needed.

Other ways that governments at all levels can help is by making child care more affordable and accessible. Parents who want to return to the labor force but cannot do so because of their child care responsibilities are an existing resource that should not be wasted.

Young people who grow up in the Twin States and move away after graduating high school or college present a different challenge. The exodus of young people is not a recent phenomenon and in some ways it is a healthy phenomenon: it is valuable to test out the wider world after growing up in a relatively isolated corner. But for those who want to stay or come home, it is important to reduce the burden of high student loans. This in turn envisions greater public investment in higher education and loan forgiveness programs for those willing to take jobs in critically needed fields.

And finally, the Twin States and the country as a whole need foreign-born immigrants, and lots of them. Of course, this requires federal action, but employers in the Twin States must tell Congress that rampant anti-immigrant hostility is an economy killer. In the words of Ron Hetrick, senior economist at the labor market data firm, “We need to start looking at immigrants as a strategic resource, incredibly valuable parts of the economy.” It merely states the obvious, but this is a time when the obvious bears repeating.

Source: www.vnews.com