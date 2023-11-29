Valley is leveraging generative AI relevant to the sales industry

Zaid Ali, Founder and CEO of Wally. Zaid Ali

In an era where artificial intelligence is starting to disrupt many industries and markets, not every company is saying that they are using machine learning and building AI that way. Companies that are able to truly understand these new tools and deeply support their products or services will begin to differentiate themselves from those who lack a proper understanding and who simply wrap the term ‘AI’ around more traditional tools. Have been. A big part of this emerging differentiator is defining and understanding the problem space in order to apply these advanced tools in meaningful ways.

These are issues that Wally’s 21-year-old founder, Zaid Ali, spends a lot of time thinking about. Valley is a fast-growing startup in the sales development industry that aims to automate the $62 billion per year appointment setting market in a way that wasn’t possible even a year ago. The company is developing and using proprietary generative AI models and algorithms to reinvent business-to-business sales interactions.

This isn’t Ali’s first rodeo; Despite his young age, he has previously founded, grown and exited two other companies in the sales industry. Recently, he exited a company called Advisor Appointments through a private equity sale. Ali is using what he learned there as a springboard for his current venture.

How Valley is leveraging generative AI

Zaid Ali’s path to innovation in sales technology began as a non-technical founder, a title that often comes with its own set of trials, especially in the tech-dominated landscape of Silicon Valley. However, Ali’s past successes equipped him with an arsenal of industry-specific knowledge. This expertise became the cornerstone of Valley’s strategy in disrupting the sales automation market. He was able to identify and carefully structure an industry-specific open problem that machine learning and AI cannot address on their own.

At its core, Valley leverages cutting-edge generative AI and large language models to automate and streamline the arduous processes involved in identifying, developing, and setting up business-to-business appointments. The idea was to build a system that could simulate sales development representatives in a variety of industries, a technically highly challenging goal that required pushing the boundaries of existing AI technology.

Generative AI refers to algorithms that can learn from a dataset and generate new, similar data points. Depending on how it is trained and used, it can be an effective tool for machine inference – connecting the dots between data points in a meaningful way. Large language models, such as ChatGPT, are a subset of generative AI, focused on understanding and generating human language and dialogic interactions based on huge datasets.

In Wally’s terms, this means creating the responses and interactions that a human would have when scheduling appointments. A highly non-trivial task, but given the appropriate industry and domain expertise to provide context, large language models may be particularly well suited to tackle.

A ‘quality over quantity’ approach to building an industry-specific generative AI tool

Wally’s approach was to develop a proprietary model – Wally Reinforced Learning from the Sales Feedback Model. In contrast to the typical approach of “bigger is better” in data modeling, Wally bets on specificity and accuracy. The model was not trained on all possible sales interactions, but on the most effective ones, the ability to mimic successful sales reps was honed in such a way that it could continue to learn and improve through iterative feedback loops.

In fact, the Valley team is taking advantage of a very active area of ​​research when it comes to large language models and generative AI. One of the biggest limitations of extremely large models like ChatGPT is the sheer size of the network and the billions of parameters that need to be trained into the model. It costs millions of dollars just to train the network, let alone the cost of maintaining it and running queries on it. Furthermore, the physical resources required to train and run these massive models, things like power and cooling, challenge the sustained scaling that such models will be able to achieve.

Thus, much research in both academia and industry focuses on developing smaller models and networks that can achieve similar or better performance than larger and more general models as data quality and specificity increases. This is a case where ‘good enough’ is actually quite good.

Valley’s approach to achieving market and technological differentiation has been to focus on a strategy of compounding data – the idea that with each interaction, the system becomes smarter, more efficient and thus more valuable to the individual user. This creates high switching costs for users, because the more they use Valley’s system, the better it becomes at understanding and meeting their specific needs, discouraging them from switching to competitors. Let’s go.

Leverage industry data and experience

Developing such a system requires overcoming significant hurdles, from algorithm design to data acquisition and processing.

The team, composed of individuals from Samsung AI, Columbia University, Salesforce, Yext, and other companies, began building on top of the application layer of existing generative AI frameworks. This layer is responsible for customizing the model’s comprehensive capabilities for specific tasks – in this case, appointment setting. Creating a workflow involved establishing a sequence of interactions that would likely result in a successful appointment, much like a human sales representative acquires through experience.

But unlike other startups attempting to leverage generic AI, Wally hasn’t rushed to compile the largest dataset possible. Instead, they focused on correctly labeling each data point and curating high-quality datasets relevant to the appointment-setting task. That data specificity meant their own model could engage in high-fidelity conversations with promising leads, tailored to the specifics and needs of different industries.

They achieved this partly through the use of reinforcement learning, a type of machine learning where an algorithm learns to make decisions by assessing outcomes as it learns. Valley’s models are constantly updated with feedback from sales results – a reinforcement learning strategy that ensures the AI’s responses are constantly refined to be more effective in real-world sales scenarios.

Increasing success by addressing specific needs and industry challenges

The sales technology industry presents a variety of challenges, from high customer acquisition costs to the need for scalable, predictable revenue. Valley is attempting to address these directly by significantly reducing the cost of acquiring new hires and, by extension, the cost per conversion. This customization provides businesses with new efficiencies and scalability that were not possible with traditional methods.

As Ali explained: “There were only three options for companies who wanted to set up appointments with potential buyers – and they were all sub-optimal. One is founder-led prospecting, where if you have a really early-stage company you can spend two to three hours a day trying to contact potential buyers – a huge waste of time. The other option is to hire an agency that sends appointments at $3000 to $4000 per month – very expensive and many of them rarely do their job well. And the final option is that if you have the capital you can build a full sales development team, which turns into a 7 figure investment per year if you grow rapidly.

So the experiment with Wally was to see if we could turn that $85,000 per year sales development rep salary or that $4,000 per month agency budget into a $400 per month software expense. Build a product that could take a cold stranger and turn them into a book sales meeting with zero human involvement, and by doing so dramatically change the customer acquisition calculations our customers were performing. And dramatically change the allocation of time to prospecting compared to other important areas of an early stage company.

Ali declined to share revenue numbers, but said they were seeing 30% compounded growth month-on-month since their pilot program began in March this year and signed extension letters of intent from existing customers. Have reached seven figures.

Even as they continue to grow, some of their current clients include Darwinian Ventures, Front.com, and Masterworks. Valley recently announced raising a $2 million pre-seed round from investors including Antler, Jason Calakanis, Rough Draft Ventures, O’Shaughnessy Ventures, ID8 Investments, Transform VC, and John Pleasants, former CEO of Ticketmaster, Match and Evite.